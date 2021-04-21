Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta slams films on his life, wants to keep his image ‘pious and pure’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, voiced her displeasure about the films being made on him. She shared a news report about their father, KK Singh, moving the Delhi High Court against films and other ventures inspired by the late actor’s life. Doing so, she reiterated that any such project required the family’s consent.

"To reiterate the obvious ‘Any production, or depiction of the private life of Sushant Singh Rajput is a blatant and willful breach of fundamental right to privacy which cannot be taken away without the prior approval of his legal heir,’” she wrote on Twitter.

“Let’s all work towards keeping our dearest Sushant’s image pious and pure, exactly the way he was. Let’s take an oath that we will never let anyone malign his personality and what he stood for! #DontMalignSushantsImage #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput,” she added in a follow-up tweet.

KK Singh moved court after learning of films inspired by Sushant’s life, such as Nyay: The Justice, and Shashank. He said in his petition that his approval was not sought by the makers and that such projects are a breach of the fundamental right to privacy.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14 last year. The case is being investigated by three central agencies -- Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Last week, Sushant’s sister Priyanka tweeted about ‘invasion of privacy’, days after the trailer of Nyay: The Justice was released. “An irreparable lose in the most tragic and unfortunate circumstances, which shook the collective consciousness and brought mass grief; it is the pain of bereavement of the dearest member of our family, which is still throbbing deep; And the fact that some people can use our real loss and grief to satiate their pecuniary gluttony is pure evil, sinister, and I would go as far as to call it criminal,” she wrote.

Priyanka called such attempts not only an invasion of privacy and an unauthorised exploitation of Sushant’s name but also ‘monstrous’ and ‘inhuman’. “After all, how can we call ourselves humans if we lack the capacity to empathise with others!!! For those who are happy being inhuman, will see you in the court of law! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #faithinhumanity,” she added.