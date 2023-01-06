Sushmita Sen reunites with Rohman Shawl, Rajeev Sen reunites with Charu Asopa for cousin's wedding. See pics

Sushmita Sen, along with her entire family, recently attended the wedding reception of her cousin Gaurav in Kolkata. The actor and her daughters Renee and Alisah were also accompanied by her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, her parents, her brother Rajeev Sen, his estranged wife Charu Asopa and their daughter Ziana Sen. Also read: Charu Asopa says things between Rajeev Sen and her are cordial now: 'We are going to regret things we have said but…'

Rajeev Sen took to Instagram to share several pictures from the wedding reception and simply put a heart emoticon in the caption. The first group picture showed all of them in one frame. While Sushmita is seen in a beige saree, her elder daughter Renee is seen in a pink anarkali and younger daughter Alisah is in a red printed lehenga. Her mom is seen in a white saree, posing with Charu, who is in a magenta lehenga. Rajeev is seen in a golden kurta pyjama while Rohman is seen in white, holding Ziana in his arms. Sushmita's father is also seen standing behind her.

Rajeev Sen shared many pics from a wedding reception.

Rajeev Sen with Charu Asopa and Ziana Sen.

Many of Rajeev's followers expressed happiness on seeing him with Charu. A follower wrote, “it’s really good to see u and charu together in one pic as a family.” Another said for Rajeev, Charu and Ziana, “I am so happy to see you all three in one frame. God bless you.” One more wrote, “Love you guys wishing you togetherness forever.” Many others asked Rajeev and Charu to reunite in the comments section. A comment also read, “Nice to see Rohman”.

The post also had pictures of Rajeev playing with Ziana and a picture of him, Charu, Ziana posing with his father. Rajeev also shared a picture of his father with Renee, Alisah and Ziana. “Baba with his three grand children,” he captioned the picture.

Rajeev Sen shared a picture of his father with his granddaughters.

Sushmita had announced separation with model and actor Rohman Shawl last year. She was then linked to former IPL chairman Lalit Modi who made headlines with his confession of love for Sushmita along with pictures of them from their Maldives vacation. The actor neither denied nor confirmed the relationship.

Rajeev and Charu also announced separation last year after several controversial statements about each other. They had reunited briefly for the sake of their one-year-old daughter Ziana only to separate once again.

