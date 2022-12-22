Charu Asopa says things between Rajeev Sen and her are cordial now: 'We are going to regret things we have said but…'

Actor Charu Asopa, who recently separated from her husband-actor Rajeev Sen, has said that the duo is on cordial terms now. In a new interview, Charu said that both she and Rajeev want to have a cordial relationship because of their daughter Ziana, who will 'grow up and see a lot of things'. She also revealed that she thinks 'Rajeev and I both are going to regret the things we have said'. (Also Read | Rajeev Sen says he is in touch with estranged wife Charu Asopa, tells her fans to 'give her all the sympathy she wants')

Charu and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in 2019. They announced separation earlier this year but later said that they would like to give their relationship a second chance. However, they announced separation again last month. While Charu said that Rajeev cheated on her when she was pregnant, he has also levelled accusations of cheating against her.

In an interview with Times of India, Charu said, “Yes, things between Rajeev and me are cordial now. We both want our relationship to be cordial now because Ziana is growing up fast and she’s slowly understanding things. I don’t want anything negative to happen now.”

She also said, “Already a lot has been spoken and done from both sides and she will grow up and see a lot of things. I think Rajeev and I both are going to regret the things we have said but whatever has happened is done now and it is in the past and now it is time for us to move on aur thoda sambhal jaaye (for things to stabilize)."

Last month, in his vlog, Rajeev had said, "I am in touch with her, and on my part, I try to be nice to her. I send nice WhatsApp messages and make her feel I am there even though we are not physically with each other. Making sure that Zianna is good. And, then let her do whatever she wants to do."

