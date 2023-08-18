Sushmita Sen says she was called a ‘bad influence’ in ‘90s for speaking her mind: ‘The haww element still remains’

Sushmita Sen has said that she always spoke her mind, even in the 1990s, but she was labelled as a 'bad influence' at the time. She was speaking in an interview with Film Companion when Sushmita opened up about her early days in the industry. (Also read| Taali review: Sushmita Sen tries her best to rescue one-note biographical drama)

Sushmita is a bad influence

Sushmita Sen talks about her early days in the film industry and recalls she always spoke her mind.(ANI)

Asked if she faced any repercussions of being a badass in the industry, Sushmita said, "There were (repercussions) in the '90s because back then, it was a much more closeted society. So for you to speak your mind and to say anything that you believed in was like, ‘Phew! She is a bad influence, don’t get her in front of our kids and everyone else.’"

The actor also said that because of her quotes, magazines were asked to steer clear of putting her on their cover page. She added that she does not blame them as she was ‘very loud and clear’.

The ‘haww’ element remains

"I thought ‘if you take away my freedom to express myself, what freedom do I really have?’ So am I going to scare away from speaking my mind or am I just going to learn it how to say it better, say it nicer? Which I did learn because I think I didn’t have that tact before. Having said that, social media and the world today… everyone has a voice and the world is far more accepting. There is still that ‘haww’ element,' but it is not as bad as the '90s," she added.

Taali

Sushmita is currently riding high on the critical acclaim that her latest release -Taali - has garnered. She features in the lead role of Shreegauri Sawant in the web series, that is based on the life and struggles of the transgender activist.

Taali has been directed by National Award-winning director Ravi Jadhav while it is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar. Kshitij Patwardhan has written the show.

