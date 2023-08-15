Taali Twitter review: ‘Captivating and courageous’ Sushmita Sen wins over fans once again with new show

Actor Sushmita Sen and her latest web series Taali are getting great applause from fans online. After bingeing through the show over less than a day, her fans took to social media to share their reviews. And so far, they are largely positive. (Also read: Jailer Twitter review: Rajinikanth's film gets a thunderous response, Hukum wins hearts) Sushmita Sen plays trans woman ShreeGauri Sawant in Taali.

Sushmita plays a transwoman based on real-life activist Shreegauri Sawant, in Taali. The show maps Shreegauri Sawant’s life and journey, her daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri and the discrimination she was subjected to because of that; her fearless journey towards motherhood, and the audacious battle that led to the inclusion and identification of the third gender on every official document in India.

A person wrote on Twitter, “Just binge-watched another incredible show I must say You are an inspiration & an institution within yourself @thesushmitasen! What a captivating, courageous & charismatic performance, respect . First #aarya and now #Taali means how do u do this and take people to this emotional ride; must watch guys and kudos to the makers and the entire technical team.” Another tweet read, “In a world where stereotypes crumble, Gauri's words echo: ‘Maa hona koi gender nahi, bas feeling hai.’ Kudos to @ShreegauriS for championing equality and standing strong for the transgender community.”

Another tweet read that Taali is a ‘celebration of individuality & true freedom.’ “@thesushmitasen the queen of universe has given an Independence day treat to all of us by portraying @GauriSawant11 as aesthetically as she truly is. What a show,” they wrote. Another tweet read, “A wonderful performance by @thesushmitasen as@ShreegauriS in Taali. The film's impact was unparalleled, and credit goes to the impeccable direction by @meranamravi and the entire team. #TaaliOnJioCinema.”

The Hindustan Times review of the series was not as impressed. “Sushmita Sen tries her best to inject life into Gauri, yet there's always a worldliness in her screen presence that comes in between. The obvious hindrance is her stiff body language, and the manner in which her response to any situation feels predictable after a given point. It's a showy, one-note performance devoid of inquisitiveness and surprise,” it read.

Taali is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail