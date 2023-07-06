Sushmita Sen dances in front of Eiffel Tower with Alisah: My shona’s 1st trip to Paris before she leaves to study abroad

Sushmita Sen is currently on a vacation in Europe and reached Paris after visiting Gstaad. She has shared a fun video with daughter Alisah Sen from Paris as they danced like no one's watching with the Eiffel Tower in the background. The actor revealed Alisah will now study abroad. She didn't make it clear which country Alisah is heading to for her studies.

Sushmita Sen, Alisah Sen's video from Paris

Sushmita Sen and Alisah visited the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Sharing the video, Sushmita wrote on Instagram, “Magical Alisah. My Shona’s first trip to Paris, France before she leaves to study abroad!!! How time flies… I will forever cherish our dance!!!” She added the hashtags – forever in love, maa (mother), Eiffel Tower, Alisah's bucket list, travel diaries and dance with destiny to her caption.

Renee Sen, Charu Asopa react to Sushmita Sen's post

Renee Sen commented on the video, “So so special.” Charu Asopa, ex-wife of Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen reacted to the video with a heart emoticon. A fan wrote, “How blessed are these daughters who would turn into fine woman like their mother! All the love, luck and happiness to the amazing ladies in the making.” Another said, “You’re such a doting mom! Over the years, I’ve been following your posts but this one steals the heart, hands down. There is so much beauty and love in raising girls, the kind that brings peace to one’s heart and soul… I have been blessed too and mine never stops to amaze me. Love from Canada!” A person called Sushmita and her daughters “inspiring”.

Commenting on how Sushmita went for adoption, a fan also commented, “You are such a beautiful human being Sushmita. You actually personified how to accept another human being who isn't related to you and give that person so much love that their whole life changes. You stopped a whole generational trauma from happening and reversed the damage that would have trickled down to more generations. Thank you so much for this and thank you so much for being true to your vision as a real Miss Universe.”

More about Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen is unmarried and mother of two adopted daughters, Renee Sen, 23, and Alisah Sen, 13. She is often spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl after she talked about their breakup in 2021.

Sushmita has wrapped up the shoot of Aarya season 3. She will also be seen in Taali, in which she essays the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant

