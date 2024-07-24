Sushmita Sen’s ex Rohman Shawl was asked about sharing screen space with her amid relationship buzz; here's what he said

‘Uss level tak pehle pahuchna padega’

He said, "Main pehle bhi keh chuka hoon, us level tak unke saath share karun screen usmein abhi bahut waqt hai. Uss level tak pehle pahuchna padega. Aisehi thodi uth ke aa jayenge (I have said this earlier as well that I will take time to reach a level where I can share screen space with her. I will have to reach that level first. I cannot just get up and go)."

On his bond with Sushmita

In the same interview, Rohman addressed his his relationship status and opened up about the bond he shares with Sushmita. The model said he has been with her for over six years, and it is a bond he cherishes deeply.

He said, “Voh toh 6 saal se saath mein hai. Isme naya kya hai? (We are together for six years. What’s new to this?) We have always been friends and that will always continue. We share something special and that is visible also.”

His statement came only days after Sushmita said that she has been single for the past couple of years. In a recent episode of the podcast, Chapter 2, with Rhea Chakraborty, the actor said that she was not interested in anyone at the moment. Sushmita had said, ''I have been single for a while now. Three years, to be precise. I am not even interested in anyone at the moment."