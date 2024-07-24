Sushmita Sen’s ex Rohman Shawl was asked about sharing screen space with her amid relationship buzz; here's what he said
Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl has shared his take on if there's any chance of him doing a project with her. They announced their breakup in 2021.
There has been speculation about actor Sushmita Sen reconciling with her ex-boyfriend, Rohman Shawl after they were spotted together at recent events. They dated between 2018-2021, and announced their breakup via an Instagram post in December 2021, saying they will always remain close friends. In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Rohman was asked about his acting plans and if he was going to share screen space with Sushmita. Also read: Rohman Shawl says him and Sushmita Sen ‘have been together for 6 years now’ after she calls herself single
‘Uss level tak pehle pahuchna padega’
He said, "Main pehle bhi keh chuka hoon, us level tak unke saath share karun screen usmein abhi bahut waqt hai. Uss level tak pehle pahuchna padega. Aisehi thodi uth ke aa jayenge (I have said this earlier as well that I will take time to reach a level where I can share screen space with her. I will have to reach that level first. I cannot just get up and go)."
On his bond with Sushmita
In the same interview, Rohman addressed his his relationship status and opened up about the bond he shares with Sushmita. The model said he has been with her for over six years, and it is a bond he cherishes deeply.
He said, “Voh toh 6 saal se saath mein hai. Isme naya kya hai? (We are together for six years. What’s new to this?) We have always been friends and that will always continue. We share something special and that is visible also.”
His statement came only days after Sushmita said that she has been single for the past couple of years. In a recent episode of the podcast, Chapter 2, with Rhea Chakraborty, the actor said that she was not interested in anyone at the moment. Sushmita had said, ''I have been single for a while now. Three years, to be precise. I am not even interested in anyone at the moment."
