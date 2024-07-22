Rohman Shawl says him and Sushmita Sen ‘have been together for 6 years now’ after she calls herself single

Actor Sushmita Sen and model Rohman Shawl's relationship has been a subject of intrigue for many years. Recently, Rohman opened up about their bond in an interview to Instant Bollywood, revealing that he has been with her for over six years, and it is a bond he cherishes. Also read: Sushmita Sen on dating rumours: I have no man in my life Recently, Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen were spotted at an awards event, where the former got protective of Sushmita.

His statement comes a few days after Sushmita clarified that she has been single for the past two years, sparking speculation about the status of her relationship with Rohman.

Special bond

Their recent outing together added to the buzz. Rohman was recently spotted accompanying her at an award show, where at one instance he got protective about her.

Talking about his bond with Sushmita, Rohman said, “Voh toh 6 saal se saath mein hai. Isme naya kya hai? (We are together for six years. What’s new to this?) We have always been friends and that will always continue. We share something special and that is visible also.”

Single and not ready to mingle

Sushmita recently appeared on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast Chapter 2. During the podcast, Sushmita revealed that she has been single for the past over 2 years.

“I have no man in my life. I've been single for a while. It has been almost two years since I have been single, to be precise since 2021… I am not in a relationship. I have some incredibly wonderful people in my life who are my friends and they are all just waiting for a moment for me to call them and say, ‘Look, I'm pulling the car out, get in the backseat. We're driving to Goa’,” she said.

When the host asked her if she is interested in anyone, Sushmita said, “I am not even interested in anyone at the moment. It is lovely to take a break because I was in a relationship for almost five years. And that was a long time”.

About their bond

Sushmita and Rohman were in a relationship before calling it quits in December 2021. The two had met on social media. In December 2021, she announced separation from him. However, they are seen together at various events. She had said, "We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

They continue to stay in touch, and are often spotted together.