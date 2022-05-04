Sushmita Sen gives sweets to paparazzi as she arrives for Eid party, fans say 'that's our Miss Universe'

On Tuesday, actor Sushmita Sen attended Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's star-studded Eid bash. Sushmita, wearing a pink salwar kameez came to the party along with her daughter Renee Sen. In a video shared online from outside the party venue, Sushmita is seen giving a box of sweets to the paparazzi. Also Read: Inside Arpita Khan's Eid bash: Karisma Kapoor hugs 'best friend' Salman Khan, Kiara Advani clicks selfie with Kangana

In the video, Sushmita is seen handing over a pink box to the paparazzi as she says, “These sweets are for all of you. Eid mubarak.” The paparazzi can be heard wishing her back and thanking her for the sweets.

One person commented, “She is the sweetest. How thoughtful of her to bring sweets for the media.” Another person wrote, “This is what grace looks like.” While one said, “Sushmita Sen- When beauty comes with a brain and a heart," another wrote, one person said, "She is so nice. She bought a gift for the paparazzi. She is surely the sweetest B-wood actor. A fan referred to Sushmita's 1994 Miss Universe title and said, “And that's our Miss Universe.” Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan is left disappointed as Sushmita Sen says she's 'busy' to work with him. Watch video

Other celebrities who attended, Arpita's bash were, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, Kartik Aaryan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza and many more.

Sushmita was last seen in the Amazon Prime series Aarya 2, in which she played the role of Aarya Sareen, a woman who takes over her dead husband's drugs business. She received the BestActress Female award at the Filmfare OTT Awards for the first season of Aarya.

