Sushmita Sen jokes about 'power of noise cancellation' as she shares new pic from Maldives trip with Lalit Modi

Actor Sushmita Sen has shared a new post talking about 'the power of noise cancellation', days after her trip to the Maldives with former IPL chairman Lalit Modi. Taking to Twitter, Sushmita posted a photo of herself as she gazed into the blue ocean. Recently, Lalit Modi announced on social media that the duo has been dating. (Also Read | Sushmita Sen's father Shubeer Sen says actor never mentioned Lalit Modi to him)

In her new post, Sushmita wore a white kaftan and tied her hair back. She posed on a wooden deck near an infinity pool. The picture was clicked by her younger daughter Alisah Sen.

Sharing the post, Sushmita captioned it, "Ah Serenity and the power of noise cancellation!!! (heart eyes, laughing, red heart and musical notes emojis). Picture courtesy: Alisah Sen (angel face and lips emojis). I love you guys beyond!!! #sharing #bliss #positivity #love #duggadugga (dancer and hug face emojis)."

Many fans interpreted the reference to ‘noise cancellation’ as Sushmita's subtle way of saying she is drowning out all chatter about her relationship with Lalit Modi.

A day after Lalit announced they were dating, Sushmita shared a post on Instagram. She posted a picture with her daughters--Renee Sen and Alisah and wrote, "I am in a happy place!! Not married...No rings...Unconditionally surrounded by love. Enough clarifications given...now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always...and for those who don't...its #NYOB Anyway!!! I love you Guys #duggadugga #yourstruly".

Lalit announced their relationship on Instagram and Twitter last week. He first uploaded a bunch of pictures with Sushmita on Twitter and wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon." In another tweet, he wrote, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too will happen one day."

Lalit then changed his Instagram display photo to a picture with Sushmita. He even changed his Instagram bio and wrote, "Finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47".

He was previously married to Minal Sagrani. They had two children together--son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. He is also a stepfather to Karima Sagrani, from Minal's first marriage. Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018. They broke up with him last year.

