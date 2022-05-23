Sushmita Sen lifts niece Ziana Sen on her shoulders, joins ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, others for a celebration. See pics

Sushmita Sen was recently part of a surprise get together where she went on to celebrate 28 years of winning the Miss Universe pageant. Hosted by her elder daughter Renee, the list of guests had her six-months-old niece Ziana Sen as well as her former boyfriend Rohman Shawl in attendance. The actor shared a few pictures from the same along with notes of gratitude for all those who were a part of the celebration. Also read: Sushmita Sen celebrates 28 years of her Miss Universe win, fans post throwback moments from her triumph

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing some adorable pictures with Ziana sitting on her shoulders, Sushmita wrote on Instagram, "#buakijaan #VIPMehamaan Ziana Sen comes home to wish her ‘Sexy’ a happy 28 yrs of Miss Universe!!! I promise you this romance has only just begun @asopacharu @rajeevsen9. Thank you all for the warmest, most loving wishes…I celebrated the day with family, friends & all of you!!! #blessed. Thank you for the flowers, the letters, the chocolates…the posts!! 28 years & the love still overwhelms!!! MAHAL KITA #philippines. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #MissUniverse1994 India."

Sushmita Sen with Ziana.

Sushmita Sen also shared a picture of cakes at the party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sushmita shared a group picture from the reunion of friends and family members as well. It shows Sushmita in a black dress, seated on the couch along with sister-in-law Charu and other friends. Renee is seen on the right while Rohman is seen in front, smiling for the camera. Thanking Renee for bringing all of them together, she wrote, “Thank you Shona @reneesen47 for this wonderful surprise & the memorable evening!!! In the company of love, laughter, family & friends…it couldn’t have been better!!! #cherished. I love you, #Maa #duggadugga.” Renee responded to the post in the comments section, saying, "I love you Maa, thank you for being YOU @sushmitasen47."

Sushmita Sen at the gettogether.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Life coach Vrindda Bhatt, who was also a part of the get together commented on the post, “Was truly A MEMORABLE evening! The journey, the crown, the learnings, THE LOVE , THE GROWTH .. will be cherished forever. Love you!! #duggadugga.”

Sushmita became Miss Universe in 1994 and made her film debut few years later. She recently featured in the second season of her web series, Aarya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON