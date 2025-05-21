Sushmita Sen marks 31 Years of Miss Universe win with unseen pics: 'Here’s to impossible to dreams'

Actor Sushmita Sen on Wednesday marked a special milestone -- 31 years since she won the Miss Universe title. To commemorate the occasion, she shared some unseen photos and penned an emotional note on Instagram. Recalling her historic win, she admitted that she will always cherish the moment. Also read: When Sushmita Sen opened up on rivalry with Aishwarya Rai, revealed why they weren't best of friends Sushmita shared a collection of photos from her Miss Universe journey on Instagram.

Sushmita Sen remembers her Miss Universe win

Sushmita got nostalgic and walked down the memory lane on Wednesday, looking back at the moment when she was crowed as Miss Universe.

To commemorate the milestone, Sushmita shared a collection of photos from her Miss Universe journey, showcasing iconic moments, including standing alongside fellow contestants, elegant poses, and the unforgettable winning moment where she expressed disbelief and joy.

The photos also capture the glory and recognition that followed her win, showcasing the triumph and accolades she received after being crowned Miss Universe.

In her caption, Sushmita wrote, “21st May 1994 #Manila. A historical win that introduced an 18yr old Indian girl to the Universe! Opening up a world of possibilities, highlighting the strength of hope, the power of inclusion, the generosity of love… To travel the world & to have the privilege of meeting some of the most inspiring people…life defining for sure”.

She also thanked her parents for their support in the journey.

"Happy 31st Anniversary of India’s first ever victory at Miss Universe!!! To have the honour of representing my country, I will proudly cherish forever! Happy 31st also to my loved ones in the #Philippines & to you my darling @carogomezfilm #thinkingofyouall & #celebratingyou... Here’s to dreams, the impossible kinds…for I know, the UNIVERSE conspires in our favour,” she added in her emotional note.

Fans send her love

Sushmita's post was flooded with good wishes from fans and industry colleagues, who reminisced about her journey and celebrated her legacy.

Actor Dia Mirza wrote, “Will never ever forget what you made me feel and believe. Love you”, with Gauahar Khan commenting, “The best”.

One fan wrote, “Yes, the universe always has our back”, and one mentioned, “U winning the crown has been my most favourite moment I witnessed as a child.. it inspired me more everytime I saw a re run of the video where u held ur face in disbelief in your win and the fellow contestant showed selfless support and love on your victory. This win is an epic event for India and more for me”.

More about her win

Sushmita on May 21, 1994 became the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title since the beauty pageant began. Sushmita was 18 when she was crowned the new Miss Universe, besting 76 other candidates from around the world, by an international panel of judges at the Philippine Convention Centre in Manila. Sushmita starred in popular films like Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Biwi No.1, Main Hoon Na, No Problem, among others. She was last seen in the web series Aarya and the film Taali, in which she portrayed transgender activist Gauri Sawant.