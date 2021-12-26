Sushmita Sen posts cryptic message after breakup 'Taking a risk to be happy', fan says 'So mad at Rohman Shawl'

On Saturday actor Sushmita Sen posted a picture of herself with a cryptic message about taking risks in life. The post comes a few days after she announced breakup with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Sharing a close-up picture of herself, Sushmita wrote, “Taking a risk to survive takes Will…Taking a risk to be happy, that takes guts. You got guts people, believe me, we all do. Let no one tell you otherwise. I love you #duggadugga."

Many fans reacted to the photo and Sushmita's caption. One person wrote, “I am so mad at Rohman Shawl. You don't have to be scared to be happy Sush.” Another one said, “Don't stop being a good person because of painful experiences with bad people, always stay strong. Love you.” While one wrote, “Oh Rohman.”

The post comes two days after Sushmita announced her breakup with boyfriend Rohman. Announcing her breakup, Sushmita posted a photo with Rohman and wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends. The relationship was long over…the love remains. #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship. I love you guys! #duggadugga."

Rohman commented on the picture and wrote “Always,” with a heart emoji. Many fans reacted to Sushmita's post. One fan said, “I love how bold and open Sushmita is. A beautiful way to express and respect every relationship. Wishing you a great life guys. Enjoy with any relationship you like to be in.” While another one said, “This is so brave.”

Sushmita and Rohman started dating back in 2018 after he sent her a direct message on Instagram, which she accidentally opened. The couple often used to share pictures together and with their family members.

In an earlier interview with Film Companion, Sushmita had revealed that Rohman hid his age from her when they first started talking. The former couple has a 15-year age difference -- while she is 44, he is 29. “Initially, he kept hiding his age for some reason. I would keep asking him, ‘So, how old are you? You look so young.’ And he would be like, ‘You guess!’ Later, once I realised how young he was, as to why he didn’t want that to get in the way of this conversation. So yeah, we did not really choose this, it was chosen for us. It was destined,” she said.

