Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen's daughters join her Instagram session, Renee gives live singing performance. Watch
bollywood

Sushmita Sen's daughters join her Instagram session, Renee gives live singing performance. Watch

Sushmita Sen in an Instagram live session expressed her excitement about becoming a bua (aunt). She was also joined by her daughters, Renee and Alisah.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 11:38 AM IST
Sushmtia Sen with her daughters Renee and Alisah.

Sushmita Sen on Sunday held an impromptu Instagram live interaction with her fans, and the beauty queen-turned-actor was joined by her daughters, Renee and Alisah.

At one point, Sushmita asked Renee to sing one of her favourite songs, You've Got a Way, by Shania Twain. But Renee said that she didn't know the lyrics. Sushmita said, "Renee just got conscious because we asked her to sing live. So she sings very beautifully, when she is not khaoing bhao (acting pricey)."

But Renee eventually agreed to sing. At the insistence of her mother and sister, she sang a couple of lines from Olivia Rodrigo's 1 Step Forward 3 Steps Back.

Sushmita also spoke about becoming an aunt, after her brother Rajeev Sen announced recently that he is expecting his first child with his wife Charu Asopa. She said, "Yes, I'm going to be a bua, I'm very, very excited about that. Rajeev, my brother, and Charu, my beautiful sister-in-law, have just made our year, other than making our life, because this was news that we had been waiting for anxiously. My parents have been grandparents before, but they were also waiting for Raja to have a baby. Maybe the baby is going to come around November 19, my birthday. So I'm super-thrilled, because they have to expect a Scorpio baby. We all know Scorpios are just amazing."

Also read: Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee flaunts her toned physique in a new sunkissed pic but disables comments

Sushmita recently took to Instagram to congratulate Rajeev and Charu on the big announcement. I’ve been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all!! I AM GOING TO BE A BUA!! Congratulations to my beautiful sister in law @asopacharu & brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood!!" she wrote. "They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday!! Yipppeeeeee!!! Speak of Happpyyyyy serendipity!!" she added.

