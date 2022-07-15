Sushmita Sen's father Shubeer Sen says actor never mentioned Lalit Modi to him: 'Haven’t heard anything about him'

Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen made news after Lalit Modi called her ‘better half’ with romantic pictures. While Sushmita and Lalit later clarified that they are not married yet, the actor’s father, retired Air Force officer Shubeer Sen said that he isn’t aware of any development in the matter. (Also read: Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir Modi reacts to father's relationship with Sushmita Sen)

On Thursday, Lalit Modi shared pictures with Sushmita from their vacation in Maldives and Sardania. He said, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.” “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too will happen one day,” he added in the next tweet.

Reacting to the news, Shubeer told ABP Ananda on Thursday night, “I don’t know anything about this. I spoke with my daughter in the morning but she didn’t say anything. I saw the tweet for the first time when you mentioned it to me. I don’t know what should I say when I don’t know about it.”

When asked if Shubeer was aware of Lalit and Sushmita’s relationship, he said, “Definitely, I will get to know about it later. All I am saying is I don’t know about it till now. We generally talk about kids, health, and if she is eating properly…We talked like how we always do. I haven’t heard anything about him (Lalit Modi). I would have told you if anything; There’s nothing to hide."

Shubeer added that Sushmita who is currently is London, is spending time with her friends. However, she has never mentioned Lalit to her family before. Shubeer signed off by saying that he will only be able to comment about accepting Lalit as his son-in-law in future once he is sure about them.

Earlier, Sushmita Sen reacted to the speculations about her marriage. “I am in a happy place!!! Not married…no rings…unconditionally surrounded by love!!” she wrote.

Sharing a picture with her daughter Renee and Alisah, she also added, “Enough clarification given…now back to life and work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB (none of your business) Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly."

