Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir Modi reacts to father's relationship with Sushmita Sen: ’His life, his decision'

A day after Lalit Modi made his relationship with Sushmita Sen official on Twitter, his son Ruchir Modi has reacted to it. Speaking to a media outlet, Ruchir said their family has a policy to not comment on each other’s personal lives. (Also read: Rohman Shawl reacts to ex-girlfriend Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s relationship)

Lalit Modi was previously married to Minal Sagrani who died in 2018 due to cancer. Lalit and Minal married in October 1991 and had two children together - son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. Ruchir stays with Lalit in London.

Refraining from commenting on Lalit and Sushmita’s equation, Ruchir told ETimes, “I prefer not to comment at all, to be very honest, as we don’t comment on personal matters as a family policy.”

On Thursday, former IPL Chairman and businessman Lalit Modi created a storm on the internet when he tweeted pictures with Sushmita. "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he wrote as he posted several pictures with Sushmita - from their recent holiday in Maldives and Sardinia along with some old ones.

He also added, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too will happen one day." On Friday afternoon, Sushmita finally broke her silence over the matter on social media. She shared a picture with her daughters, and wrote, “I am in a happy place!!!”

She continued, “Not married…no rings…unconditionally surrounded by love!!” and added a rainbow emoji. She further wrote, “Enough clarification given…now back to life and work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB (none of your business) Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly."

Sushmita was previously dating Rohman Shawl. Reacting to the news, Rohman congratulated the couple. He told Pinkvilla, “Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!”

