Sushmita Sen’s old ad with Rohit Roy raised questions if he was 'her real boyfriend'

Actor Rohit Bose Roy has taken a trip down memory lane, giving fans a glimpse of his first-ever commercial, with beauty queen-turned-actor Sushmita Sen, after she won the Miss Universe crown in 1994. Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared a collage of pictures from the advertisement, for a cosmetics brand.

Rohit Bose Roy revealed that the 'often asked question' then was if he was the 'real boyfriend' of Sushmita Sen. He captioned the post, "My first ever commercial with my darling Sush ‘the amazing sen’, freshly back from the crowning ! What times and what a commercial for #camay soaps! The often asked question in pre-release viewer reactions was... Is he her real boyfriend!!! Actor toh tab bhi solid tha boss (I was a solid actor then, too)! Love u @sushmitasen47."

Reacting to the post, fans poured their love taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, "Arey Solid Actor Swabhimaan se Aapke Fan Hain (have been your fan since Swabhimaan), do post some memories of that where you were the Tv Hero for us All." Another said, "She is an epitome of grace. Love sushmita." "You resemble the young Chandler Bing!" and, "sir you looked like zaheer khan," said two other fans.

Here's the commercial:

After Swabhimaan, Rohit also starred in television serials such as Sanjivani and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. Rohit has also featured in Bollywood movies such as Fashion, Kaabil, Paltan, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Plan and Apartment, among others. He was last seen in the film Mumbai Saga.

Earlier this year, Rohit opened up in a Hindustan Times interview about being a product of television. He had said, "TV has made me, and I can never deny its contribution to my career. Whatever I’m today is because of my show Swabhimaan. Even when I was doing all these big films, some of my friends used to shy away from TV saying, ‘Nahi yaar, lighting achhi nahi hoti (No, the lighting isn't good), such garish sets, you don’t look good’. But, I never thought on those lines. Every medium has a different demand, you’ve to melt into the medium."