Sushmita Sen shares note on unhealthy relationship patterns: ‘I speak from experience’

Drawing from her own experience, Sushmita Sen spoke about the need to break out of unhealthy relationship patterns. "We each carry the power to heal ourselves," she added.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Sushmita Sen stressed the need to break out of damaging relationship patterns.

Actor Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share a note about the tendency to repeat unhealthy relationship patterns and stressed on the need to break out of them. She said that it can only be done through being aware and then challenging the patterns ‘before they break us’.

“When there is something we haven't healed in our lives, we can often find ourselves either being drawn into relationships that recreate the pain and wounding, or relationships that never touch the pain and wounding. We take a path of repetition (opportunity for re-enactment) or a path of opposition (opportunity to never be hurt that way again),” her note on Instagram read.

“Our work is to wake up, become aware, and do healing work that allows us to take a path of integration with ourselves and with others. This path will activate us, but it will also be what allows us to walk ourselves towards authentic healing,” it added. The quote was attributed to Vienna Pharaon.

Ananya, Siddhant and Deepika spotted on sets of Shakun Batra's next, see pics

Vishwanath Chatterjee: Audiences relate with realistic characters

Shanaya drops a ‘filter vs reality’ video, fans say ‘naturally so beautiful’

Gauahar Khan sprays sanitiser on paparazzi's hands before posing, watch

In her caption, Sushmita wrote, “Patterns repeat themselves unconsciously...until we consciously break them!!! We each carry the power to heal ourselves...I speak from experience!! When we become aware of the patterns, the repetitions, the unconscious habits...we must break those patterns...before they break us!!! #sharing #lifelessons #awareness #breakingpatterns #healing #love #peace. Happy Healing!!!! I love you guys!!! mmuuuaaah.”

Also see: Shanaya Kapoor drops a ‘filter vs reality’ video, fans call her ‘naturally so beautiful’. Watch

Sushmita has been in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl since 2018. She has two adopted daughters - Renee and Alisah.

On the work front, Sushmita recently made her acting comeback after several years with the Disney+ Hotstar series, Aarya, in which she played the titular role of a woman who takes over her husband’s illicit drug business to protect her family. She is currently shooting for the second season of the show.

sushmita sen

