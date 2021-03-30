Sushmita Sen shares note on unhealthy relationship patterns: ‘I speak from experience’

Actor Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share a note about the tendency to repeat unhealthy relationship patterns and stressed on the need to break out of them. She said that it can only be done through being aware and then challenging the patterns ‘before they break us’.

“When there is something we haven't healed in our lives, we can often find ourselves either being drawn into relationships that recreate the pain and wounding, or relationships that never touch the pain and wounding. We take a path of repetition (opportunity for re-enactment) or a path of opposition (opportunity to never be hurt that way again),” her note on Instagram read.

“Our work is to wake up, become aware, and do healing work that allows us to take a path of integration with ourselves and with others. This path will activate us, but it will also be what allows us to walk ourselves towards authentic healing,” it added. The quote was attributed to Vienna Pharaon.

In her caption, Sushmita wrote, “Patterns repeat themselves unconsciously...until we consciously break them!!! We each carry the power to heal ourselves...I speak from experience!! When we become aware of the patterns, the repetitions, the unconscious habits...we must break those patterns...before they break us!!! #sharing #lifelessons #awareness #breakingpatterns #healing #love #peace. Happy Healing!!!! I love you guys!!! mmuuuaaah.”

Sushmita has been in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl since 2018. She has two adopted daughters - Renee and Alisah.

On the work front, Sushmita recently made her acting comeback after several years with the Disney+ Hotstar series, Aarya, in which she played the titular role of a woman who takes over her husband’s illicit drug business to protect her family. She is currently shooting for the second season of the show.

