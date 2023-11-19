Sushmita Sen told upset father she had to wear swimsuit for Miss India but promised him 'it won't be crass'

Sushmita Sen has maintained that she's a daddy's girl. As the actor turns 48 today, she discussed the ups and downs in her relationship with her father Shubeer Sen, in a new interview with Mid-Day. She recalled how his dreams for his daughter came crashing down upon learning that she'd participate in the Miss India pageant. (Also Read: Sushmita Sen on plans of tying the knot with Lalit Modi: ‘If I wanted to marry someone, I’d be married to them')

Sushmita on her father's reaction to Miss India

Sushmita Sen's father Shubeer Sen is a retired Indian Army officer

Sushmita said that she never imagined to be an actor and only stumbled upon the Miss India pageant. Her father, an Indian Army officer, wanted her to be an IAS officer. “Door door tak in my family, there's no one from the film industry. My father wanted me to be an IAS officer so I was preparing accordingly. When the bomb was dropped on my father that she wants to enter Miss India, my father didn't speak to me for a bit. I remember having this very emotional moment with my father when I promised him, ‘Baba I have to wear a swimsuit. I cannot not wear it. It’s part of the show. But I promise you I'll add respect to it. It will not be crass,” Sushmita said in the interview.

Sushmita added that once she won the Miss India pageant and told her father that she'd be representing the country in the Miss Universe pageant, he felt emotional and proud as an army officer.

Sushmita on her father's reaction to dropping out of school

“I never did go to a college and graduate, which was a big problem with my father. Because he always said, ‘Beta, do whatever, but have a degree.’ Wo mere mei bhi problem hai (I also have the same problem). I made Renee (daughter) also get her degree. That was my condition. Jisse kabhi koi ye nahi bole ki ye nahi kiya toh kya kar logi (So that no one can dare say if you can't do this, what would you do). Anyway, my famous words to my baba were ‘I’ll graduate in life.' Very recently, when I got an honourary doctorate, my father had gone to receive it. I was sick as a dog that day. How apt that he received the doctorate from Mr. Narayana Murthy," Sushmita said in the same interview.

Sushmita was last seen in Aarya Season 3 Part 1.

