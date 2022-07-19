Sussanne Khan calls boyfriend Arslan Goni ‘my heart’ as he shares pic from their US trip

Fashion designer Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni have been sharing pictures from their US trip on Instagram. Recently, Sussanne shared a selfie with Arslan and also dropped a comment on a picture he posted on his Instagram handle. The couple made their relationship official earlier this year when they were spotted holding hands at the airport. Also Read: Zayed Khan on Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni: Who am I to say anything?

Sharing a picture with Arslan, Sussanne wrote, “What’s the story. Morning glory." Arslan dropped kissing emojis in the comments section and wrote. “LIT”. Arslan and Sussanne's close friend Sukhmani Sadana wrote, “Come back you two now.” She also shared a picture with Arslan and wrote, “Just another day in the sun @arslangoni."

Sussanne Khan shares a picture with Arslan Goni.

Arslan also shared a picture of himself on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “On the Other side… #lalife.” Sussanne commented, “My heart in a picture." Replying to her comment, Arslan wrote, “@suzkr (kissing emojis) from heart to heart."

Sussanne Khan reacts to Arslan Goni's picture.

In April 2022, Sussanne and Arslan made their relationship official after they were spotted holding hands at the parking area of the Mumbai airport. Sussane was seen smiling at the paparazzi as they walked together towards their car. Hours earlier, Sussanne's ex-husband Hrithik Roshan was photographed with his girlfriend Saba Azad, holding hands.

Hrithik and Sussanne were childhood sweethearts and got married in 2000, nearly a year after he made his acting debut in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. The couple later welcomed their sons Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridhaan in 2008.

Earlier, Pooja Bedi also talked about Sussane and Hrithik having found love again. “Overall, I am just happy when people find love, as not all relationships last forever. So, when you move out of what is not working and find someone who enables and empowers your journey ahead, it becomes liberating for any individual. I'm delighted both Hrithik and Sussanne maintain so much respect and support between them and that both have found love again,” she told Etimes.

