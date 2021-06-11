Sussanne Khan gives better look at her blonde bob and bedroom in new Instagram video

Sussanne Khan has shared a new video on Instagram, showing fans her new hairstyle. She got her hair cut in a short bob and dyed blonde recently.

In the video, Sussanne Khan is seen spinning the camera around her as she filmed the video in her bedroom. "Feelin ‘Nape of Neck’ good as hell... #summerblonde @zenobiamody ur the best!," she captioned the video. Lizzo's Good As Hell also played in the background.

Farah Khan gave Sussanne a compliment, saying that she looked like an assassin. "Suzzzyyyy ur looking fab! Female ninja assassin," she wrote. Another comment read, "This is so far your bestest look @suzkr @zenobiamody."

Sussanne is the ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan and they have two sons together--Hrehaan and Hridaan. They got married in 2000, just a few months after the release of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. After getting divorced in 2014, they continue to be friends and often go on outings and family vacations with their sons.

Last year, it was reported that Sussanne was booked by the police for flouting Covid-19 norms and partying at a club. She took to Instagram to issue a clarification, “Last night I was at a close friend’s birthday dinner & a few of us extended to the Dragon Fly club at JW Marriott, Sahar. At 2.30 am the authorities entered the club. Whilst the club management and the authorities were sorting things out, all the guests present were asked to wait for a period of three hours. We were finally allowed to leave at 6 am. Therefore, the speculation by parts of the media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and also irresponsible,” she wrote.

She had added, “I fail to understand why we were made to wait or what the issue was with the authorities and the club. I am setting the record straight with this statement. I have utmost regard & respect for the Mumbai Police and for all their selfless efforts in keeping us Mumbaikars safe. Without their constant vigilance for public welfare, we would not feel safe. Best regards, Sussanne.”