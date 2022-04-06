Sussanne Khan, boyfriend Arslan Goni walk out of Mumbai airport holding hands, hours after Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad

Interior designer Sussanne Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni were seen holding hands as they walked out of the Mumbai airport. This happened just hours after her ex-husband, actor Hrithik Roshan was seen exiting the airport walking hand in hand with his girlfriend-actor Saba Azad. The couples were returning from Goa after partying together celebrating the opening of Sussanne's new restaurant there. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad walk hand in hand at Mumbai airport fans ask, 'so this is official'. Watch)

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Sussanne and Arslan were seen in the parking area of the airport. The duo held hands till they reached their cars. Sussane was seen smiling at the paparazzi as they walked together.

For her travel, Sussanne opted for a black T-shirt with matching shorts and also had a stole around her neck. She wore white sneakers and carried a bag. Arslan opted for a yellow T-shirt, blue denims, and white sneakers. He carried a backpack and wore a cap.

Meanwhile, Hrithik, Saba, Sussanne Khan, and Arslan Goni partied together in Goa. The party was also attended by Pooja Bedi, Maneck Contractor, Farah Khan Ali, DJ Aqeel, Zayed Khan, director Abhishek Kapoor, and Anushka Ranjan among many others.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Pooja shared several pictures from the party. In a photo, she posed with Hrithik and Saba as they all smiled for the camera. She wrote, "About last night @vedro.goa." Hrithik was seen in a black T-shirt while Saba wore a pink outfit.

Pooja also posed for pictures with Sussanne and Arslan and tagged them in her Instagram Stories. Posing with Maneck, Farah, and DJ Aqeel she wrote, "Closest friends are a blessing (red heart emoji)." Sussane's friend Bhavini Sheth shared a group picture and wrote, "Congrats Suzy on the opening of Vedro."

Pooja shared several pictures from the party.

Farah also shared many pictures on Instagram as she posed with Zayed, Pooja, Arslan, Sussane, and Abhishek. She also posed for a selfie with Hrithik. She wrote, "Happy people, Happy World" and tagged her friends.

Though neither Hrithik-Saba nor Sussanne-Arslan have made their relationship official, they are often seen commenting on each other's Instagram posts. Earlier this year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Arslan had said, “I normally don’t like to talk about it. There is this thing that I keep hearing and friends keep forwarding to me. Two people living a good happy life and that’s it.”

