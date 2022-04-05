Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad walk hand in hand at Mumbai airport fans ask, 'so this is official'. Watch

Actor Hrithik Roshan was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, actor and musician Saba Azad on Tuesday. In the video, the duo is seen holding each others hand as they walked outside the Mumbai airport. Hrithik and Saba's dating rumours started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together earlier this year. (Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad reacts to his 'insanely amazing woman' praise, calls him 'my cute')

In the video, Hrithik and Saba are seen hand-in-hand as they walked out from the airport gate. Although Hrithik and Saba have hinted at their relationship by sharing posts admiring each other on social media, they haven't publicly acknowledged it yet.

Fans were excited to see the two together. One person commented, “OMG they are actually dating? I thought bechara Hrithik ek aur rumour mein fas gaya (I thought this was just a rumour).” Another one said, “Okay, so this wasn't just a rumour.” Another one asked, “So this is like official?”

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. Hrithik's uncle, Rajesh Roshan, shared the family photo on Instagram that featured Saba with family members, including Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan, his sons Hrehaan, and Hridaan, among others.

Hrithik often comments on Saba's Instagram posts. Recently, she shared a video of herself saying, "I love screen tests!! Loooove!! Never understood why people don’t like em - for me, it’s the most enjoyable way to keep my craft sharp - what’s better than being able to inhabit a new character every day and transform, really transform into something completely different each time. In my head, I fancy myself a chameleon fun fun fun!!" He commented, "Woah … ha. I like."

Saba also shares a close bond with Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan who attended her concert in Mumbai. In February, Sussanne shared a picture of Saba and wrote, "What an amazing eve..! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink." Reacting to the post, Saba wrote, "Thanks my Suzie, so so happy you were there last night."

Saba was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys, which is currently streaming on SonyLiv. Hrithik will be next seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. The movie, a remake of the Tamil film of the same name, is slated to arrive in cinemas on September 30, 2022.

HT Entertainment Desk