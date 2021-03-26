Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sussanne Khan shares an all-girls pic, says 'happiness is the best makeup'. Ekta Kapoor calls her 'my soul sistaaa'
bollywood

Sussanne Khan shares an all-girls pic, says 'happiness is the best makeup'. Ekta Kapoor calls her 'my soul sistaaa'

Sussanne Khan posted new pictures with her girl gang. Here's how Ekta Kapoor and actor Ridhi Dogra reacted to it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Check out Sussanne Khan's latest pic with her girl gang.

Sussanne Khan posted an all-girls picture with producer Ekta Kapoor, actor Ridhi Dogra, and others. Both Ekta and Ridhi reacted to it.

Sharing it, Sussanne wrote, "‘Happiness is the best makeup' Drew Barrymore. #authenticityiseverything #shineon #everglowgirls." The picture had Ridhi, Ekta and Laxmii producer Shabinaa posing together.

Reacting to the picture Ekta wrote, "I have no make up cause u make me happy! Loveeeeee u suzieeeee my soul sistaaaaa." Ridhi commented, "Awww this is love," and dropped three heart emojis.

Sussanne's fans loved the picture; one wrote, "Happiness is the only authentic universal makeup." Another commented, "Beautiful ladies."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Neetu turns emotional as Ranbir, Riddhima, Rakesh Roshan remember Rishi Kapoor

John Abraham, Disha Patani shoot for Ek Villain Returns amid Covid-19 spike

Aaliyah bounces back with new lingerie shoot despite trolling, fans are in love

Mira Rajput looks chic and classy in new pics, fans say 'cool mom'

On Thursday, Sussanne had posted a picture from a party she attended with her friends from the television industry, including Bigg Boss 14's Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, Ekta, Ridhi, Krystle D'Souza and Anushka Ranjan.

Sussanne has been posting fun posts about herself; recently she joked how she sometimes sees herself as a boy. She wrote, "Sometimes in my head.. I think I am a boy... #wednesdaymood #genderfluid." Her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan couldn't help but laugh and wrote in the comments section, "Hahaha nice pic."

Also read: Remember Frankie Ramdayal from Kal Ho Naa Ho? He now trains stars like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor; is married

Through much of the lockdown period, she had been working on her online interiors store called The Charcoal Project. Days before its launch in January this year, she wrote in a post, "When the Gladiators Work is more like Play."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sussanne khan ekta kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Sussanne Khan says 'hello summer' with a new haircut, Bipasha Basu and Shilpa Shetty love her look. See here

UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:49 PM IST
tv

Sussanne Khan parties with Bigg Boss 14 stars Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and his brother Arslan Goni. See pics

PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:25 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 12th Result Today
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP