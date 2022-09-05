Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni share pics from France holiday, fans say 'travelling with you virtually'

Fashion designer Sussanne Khan has shared pictures and videos with boyfriend Arslan Goni from their France holiday. She is making the most of her free time with her close ones. She visited beautiful locations during her trip and gave a glimpse of her outing in which she is singing with Arslan and seen posing with a group of female friends. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan step out for lunch with Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Joshi and friends. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In one of her pictures, she is seen taking a selfie in a car wearing a green dress. In another photo, she is wearing a red dress and carrying a black sling bag and posing with Arslan Goni. In other photo, she shared a sculpture of a lioness and captioned her story as, “Chillin like a lioness.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She captioned her post, “Travel far enough to meet yourself.” She used the hashtags #dreamcatcher #frenchriviera with the picture. One of her fans commented, “Looking so adorable.” Another fan wrote, “Travelling with you virtually.” Many of her fans dropped heart emojis on her post.

Sussanne Khan got married to Hritik Roshan in 2000 nearly a year after he made his acting debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. The couple later welcomed their sons Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridhaan in 2008 and ended their relationship in 2013.

In April 2022, Sussanne and Arslan made their relationship official after they were spotted holding hands at the parking area of the Mumbai airport. Sussane was seen smiling at the paparazzi as they walked together towards their car.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, the couple shared from their US trip on Instagram. Sussanne wrote, “What’s the story. Morning glory." Arslan dropped kissing emojis in the comments section and wrote. “LIT”.

Earlier, Pooja Bedi also talked about Sussane and Hrithik having found love again. “Overall, I am just happy when people find love, as not all relationships last forever. So, when you move out of what is not working and find someone who enables and empowers your journey ahead, it becomes liberating for any individual. I'm delighted both Hrithik and Sussanne maintain so much respect and support between them and that both have found love again,” she told Etimes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON