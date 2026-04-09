Actor questions Deepika Padukone over her response to silence on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: ‘Isn’t a flex’

Actor Deepika Padukone recently took a playful route to shut down the chatter around her ‘silence’ on Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2. Now, actor Suzanne Bernert has taken a swipe at her explanation, saying she doesn’t understand why Deepika isn’t coming forward to publicly praise her husband for the film’s success.

Suzanne Bernert questions Deepika Padukone

This comes after Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to address the growing speculation around her silence over the success of Dhurandhar 2.

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On Thursday, actor Suzanne Bernert took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out Deepika for her silence on the success of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, while also criticising her recent response to the ongoing chatter.

“Dear Deepika (folded hand emoji), This isn't a flex! We are still waiting for you to openly praise your husband. I don't understand why you are not doing it. #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge,” she wrote.

This comes after Deepika took to Instagram to address the growing speculation around her silence over the success of Dhurandhar 2. Putting an end to the chatter, the actor responded to a reel that questioned whether her lack of posts was a deliberate statement or simply being overanalyzed by people on the internet.

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{{^usCountry}} The caption of the Instagram reel read, “Deepika Padukone just gave the ‘silent treatment’ to a ₹500 crore budget. While Dhurandhar 2 shatters global records, Deepika skipped the premiere to hit a sitar concert with her in-laws instead. No posts, no praise, just silence. Is she making a statement against the director or just dodging the internet’s favorite drama?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The caption of the Instagram reel read, “Deepika Padukone just gave the ‘silent treatment’ to a ₹500 crore budget. While Dhurandhar 2 shatters global records, Deepika skipped the premiere to hit a sitar concert with her in-laws instead. No posts, no praise, just silence. Is she making a statement against the director or just dodging the internet’s favorite drama?” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Deepika took to the comment section to respond to the buzz. Shutting down all the speculations, Deepika wrote, “The latter my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deepika took to the comment section to respond to the buzz. Shutting down all the speculations, Deepika wrote, “The latter my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?” {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Suzanne has worked on projects such as Ramdhanu - The Rainbow, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, 7 RCR, and The Accidental Prime Minister. She is the widow of Akhil Mishra, best known for his role as a librarian in 3 Idiots.

Dhurandhar in the spotlight

Titled Dhurandhar The Revenge, the film is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The film was released worldwide on March 19. Apart from Ranveer, it also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, and Arjun Rampal.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was set in Lyari, Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

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The sequel delves into the origins of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing the motivations behind his mission. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The Aditya Dhar-directed film opened with earnings of ₹75 crore gross in paid previews, and minted ₹165 crore on release day. Till now, the film has surged past the ₹1040 crore mark at the domestic box office and minted over ₹1600 globally.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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