SWA Awards 2026 full list of nominations: Aryan Khan, Aditya Dhar lead as The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Dhurandhar dominate

The Screenwriters Association of India (SWA) unveiled the list of nominations for the 7th edition of the SWA Awards on Friday. The awards honour the best writing from films, series, and television shows of 2025. Fan favourites such as Dhurandhar, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and Black Warrant bagged the most nominations in their categories, while acclaimed titles like Khauf, Real Kashmir Football Club, and Agra were also recognised. Writer-directors Aryan Khan and Aditya Dhar led from the front for their titles The Ba***ds of Bollywood and Dhurandhar, respectively.

SWA Awards 2026 full list of nominations

Web Drama – Best Story

SWA Awards 2026 full list of nominations: Aryan Khan and Aditya Dhar are among the frontrunners.

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Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay for Black Warrant

Pushkar Sunil Mahabal for Black, White & Gray – Love Kills

Smita Singh for Khauf

Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia and Tamal Sen for Paatal Lok Season 2

Simaab Hashmi, Dhruv Narang and Mahesh Mathai for Real Kashmir Football Club

Web Drama – Best Screenplay

Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay for Black Warrant

Pushkar Sunil Mahabal for Black, White & Gray – Love Kills

Smita Singh for Khauf

Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia and Tamal Sen for Paatal Lok Season 2

Simaab Hashmi, Dhruv Narang, Mahesh Mathai, Umang Vyas and Danish Renzu for Real Kashmir Football Club

Web Drama – Best Dialogue

Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay for Black Warrant

Smita Singh for Khauf

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{{^usCountry}} Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia and Tamal Sen for Paatal Lok Season 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia and Tamal Sen for Paatal Lok Season 2 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Simaab Hashmi, Adhir Bhat and Chintan Gandhi for Real Kashmir Football Club {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Simaab Hashmi, Adhir Bhat and Chintan Gandhi for Real Kashmir Football Club {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sumit Arora for The Family Man Season 3 Web Comedy/Musical/Romance – Best Story {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sumit Arora for The Family Man Season 3 Web Comedy/Musical/Romance – Best Story {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Arunabh Kumar and Puneet Batra for Court Kacheri {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arunabh Kumar and Puneet Batra for Court Kacheri {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi for Dupahiya {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi for Dupahiya {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chandan Kumar for Panchayat Season 4 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chandan Kumar for Panchayat Season 4 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Neeraj Udhwani and Ishita Moitra for Single Papa {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neeraj Udhwani and Ishita Moitra for Single Papa {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan for The Ba***ds of Bollywood Web Comedy/Musical/Romance – Best Screenplay {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan for The Ba***ds of Bollywood Web Comedy/Musical/Romance – Best Screenplay {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Arunabh Kumar, Puneet Batra, Anurag Ramesh Shukla, Akshay Anand Kohli and Anurag Jha for Court Kacheri {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arunabh Kumar, Puneet Batra, Anurag Ramesh Shukla, Akshay Anand Kohli and Anurag Jha for Court Kacheri {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi for Dupahiya {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi for Dupahiya {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chandan Kumar for Panchayat Season 4 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chandan Kumar for Panchayat Season 4 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Neeraj Udhwani, Ishita Moitra and Shruti Madan for Single Papa {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neeraj Udhwani, Ishita Moitra and Shruti Madan for Single Papa {{/usCountry}}

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Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan for The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Web Comedy/Musical/Romance – Best Dialogue

Puneet Batra, Anurag Ramesh Shukla, Akshay Anand Kohli and Anurag Jha for Court Kacheri

Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi for Dupahiya

Chandan Kumar for Panchayat Season 4

Neeraj Udhwani, Ishita Moitra and Shruti Madan for Single Papa

Aryan Khan for The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Television – Best Story

Shirish Latkar and S. Manasvi for Itti Si Khushi

Srinita Bhoumick for Mannat – Har Khushi Paane Ki

Saurabh Tewari and Shivani Shah for Megha Barsenge

Rajesh Joshi and Shabia Walia for Pushpa Impossible

S. Manasvi for Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey

Television – Best Screenplay

Pallavi Mehta for Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

Harneet Singh for Itti Si Khushi

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Saurabh Tewari, Shashank Kunwar and Pranjal Saxena for Megha Barsenge

Rajesh Joshi and Shabia Walia for Pushpa Impossible

S. Manasvi for Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey

Television – Best Dialogue

Shashank Kunwar and Pranjal Saxena for Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

Shashank Kunwar and Pranjal Saxena for Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan

Arya Kumar Sharma and Kanika Dua for Itti Si Khushi

Shashank Kunwar and Pranjal Saxena for Megha Barsenge

Sneha Desai and Tushar Ishwer for Pushpa Impossible

TV/Web – Best Lyrics

JUNO for Dekh Tamasha from Panchayat Season 4

JUNO for Generator Song from Panchayat Season 4

Dr. Sagar for Kanchi Tori Kaya from Gram Chikitsalay

Anvita Dutt for Naseeba from Black Warrant

Anvita Dutt for Pagg Vich Raakhi Da from Black Warrant

Feature Film – Best Story

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Atika Chohan and Kanu Behl for Agra

Reshu Nath for Haq

Anurag Basu for Metro… In Dino

Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra and Swapnil Salkar “Agadbumb” for Stolen

Varun Grover for Superboys of Malegaon

Feature Film – Best Screenplay

Atika Chohan and Kanu Behl for Agra

Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar

Anurag Basu for Metro… In Dino

Smita Singh for Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders

Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra and Swapnil Salkar “Agadbumb” for Stolen

Feature Film – Best Dialogue

Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar

Reshu Nath for Haq

Sandeep Srivastava, Samrat Chakraborty and Anurag Basu for Metro… In Dino

Shubham Vardhan and Swapnil Salkar “Agadbumb” for Stolen

Varun Grover and Shoaib Zulfi Nazeer for Superboys of Malegaon

Feature Film – Best Debut

Nominations for Feature Film – Best Debut,

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Rahul Badwelkar and Shazia Iqbal for Dhadak 2

Ankur Singla for Ghich Pich

Aranya Sahay for Humans in the Loop

Tisca Chopra and Sanjay Chopra for Saali Mohabbat

Feature Film – Best Lyrics

Irshad Kamil for Aawaara Angaara from Tere Ishk Mein

Javed Akhtar for Bande from Superboys of Malegaon

Amitabh Bhattacharya for Good for Nothing from Sitaare Zameen Par

Gulzar for Hum Fanaa from Gustaakh Ishq

Amitabh Bhattacharya for Qayde Se from Metro… In Dino

SWA Awards 2026 jury

The film jury featured Aseem Arrora (screenwriter), Devashish Makhija (screenwriter- director), Hansal Mehta (director - producer), Mayank Shekhar (film critic - journalist), Vijay Maurya (screenwriter- lyricist), while the web jury included Charudutt Acharya (screenwriter- director),

Jayprad Desai (screenwriter- director), Shefali Bhushan (screenwriter- director), Suchin Mehrotra (Film critic - journalist) and Trishant Srivastava (screenwriter).

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The jury for lyrics included Abhiruchi Chand (screenwriter-lyricist), Abhishek Chaubey (Director - Producer), Hussain Haidry (screenwriter- lyricist), Suanshu Khurana (film critic - journalist) and Vipin Mishra (Music Composer). Screenwriters Gajra Kottary, Usha Dixit and Vivek Bahl (screenwriter- producer) rounded off the TV jury.

The awards will be presented at a grand ceremony on May 23.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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