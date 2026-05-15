SWA Awards 2026 full list of nominations: Aryan Khan, Aditya Dhar lead as The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Dhurandhar dominate
SWA Awards 2026 full list of nominations as unveiled on Friday morning, honouring writing across films, television, and streaming.
The Screenwriters Association of India (SWA) unveiled the list of nominations for the 7th edition of the SWA Awards on Friday. The awards honour the best writing from films, series, and television shows of 2025. Fan favourites such as Dhurandhar, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and Black Warrant bagged the most nominations in their categories, while acclaimed titles like Khauf, Real Kashmir Football Club, and Agra were also recognised. Writer-directors Aryan Khan and Aditya Dhar led from the front for their titles The Ba***ds of Bollywood and Dhurandhar, respectively.
SWA Awards 2026 full list of nominations
Web Drama – Best Story
Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay for Black Warrant
Pushkar Sunil Mahabal for Black, White & Gray – Love Kills
Smita Singh for Khauf
Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia and Tamal Sen for Paatal Lok Season 2
Simaab Hashmi, Dhruv Narang and Mahesh Mathai for Real Kashmir Football Club
Web Drama – Best Screenplay
Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay for Black Warrant
Pushkar Sunil Mahabal for Black, White & Gray – Love Kills
Smita Singh for Khauf
Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia and Tamal Sen for Paatal Lok Season 2
Simaab Hashmi, Dhruv Narang, Mahesh Mathai, Umang Vyas and Danish Renzu for Real Kashmir Football Club
Web Drama – Best Dialogue
Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay for Black Warrant
Smita Singh for Khauf
Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia and Tamal Sen for Paatal Lok Season 2{{/usCountry}}
Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia and Tamal Sen for Paatal Lok Season 2{{/usCountry}}
Simaab Hashmi, Adhir Bhat and Chintan Gandhi for Real Kashmir Football Club{{/usCountry}}
Simaab Hashmi, Adhir Bhat and Chintan Gandhi for Real Kashmir Football Club{{/usCountry}}
Sumit Arora for The Family Man Season 3
Web Comedy/Musical/Romance – Best Story{{/usCountry}}
Sumit Arora for The Family Man Season 3
Web Comedy/Musical/Romance – Best Story{{/usCountry}}
Arunabh Kumar and Puneet Batra for Court Kacheri{{/usCountry}}
Arunabh Kumar and Puneet Batra for Court Kacheri{{/usCountry}}
Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi for Dupahiya{{/usCountry}}
Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi for Dupahiya{{/usCountry}}
Chandan Kumar for Panchayat Season 4{{/usCountry}}
Chandan Kumar for Panchayat Season 4{{/usCountry}}
Neeraj Udhwani and Ishita Moitra for Single Papa{{/usCountry}}
Neeraj Udhwani and Ishita Moitra for Single Papa{{/usCountry}}
Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan for The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Web Comedy/Musical/Romance – Best Screenplay{{/usCountry}}
Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan for The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Web Comedy/Musical/Romance – Best Screenplay{{/usCountry}}
Arunabh Kumar, Puneet Batra, Anurag Ramesh Shukla, Akshay Anand Kohli and Anurag Jha for Court Kacheri{{/usCountry}}
Arunabh Kumar, Puneet Batra, Anurag Ramesh Shukla, Akshay Anand Kohli and Anurag Jha for Court Kacheri{{/usCountry}}
Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi for Dupahiya{{/usCountry}}
Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi for Dupahiya{{/usCountry}}
Chandan Kumar for Panchayat Season 4{{/usCountry}}
Chandan Kumar for Panchayat Season 4{{/usCountry}}
Neeraj Udhwani, Ishita Moitra and Shruti Madan for Single Papa{{/usCountry}}
Neeraj Udhwani, Ishita Moitra and Shruti Madan for Single Papa{{/usCountry}}
Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan for The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Web Comedy/Musical/Romance – Best Dialogue
Puneet Batra, Anurag Ramesh Shukla, Akshay Anand Kohli and Anurag Jha for Court Kacheri
Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi for Dupahiya
Chandan Kumar for Panchayat Season 4
Neeraj Udhwani, Ishita Moitra and Shruti Madan for Single Papa
Aryan Khan for The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Television – Best Story
Shirish Latkar and S. Manasvi for Itti Si Khushi
Srinita Bhoumick for Mannat – Har Khushi Paane Ki
Saurabh Tewari and Shivani Shah for Megha Barsenge
Rajesh Joshi and Shabia Walia for Pushpa Impossible
S. Manasvi for Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey
Television – Best Screenplay
Pallavi Mehta for Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan
Harneet Singh for Itti Si Khushi
Saurabh Tewari, Shashank Kunwar and Pranjal Saxena for Megha Barsenge
Rajesh Joshi and Shabia Walia for Pushpa Impossible
S. Manasvi for Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey
Television – Best Dialogue
Shashank Kunwar and Pranjal Saxena for Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan
Shashank Kunwar and Pranjal Saxena for Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan
Arya Kumar Sharma and Kanika Dua for Itti Si Khushi
Shashank Kunwar and Pranjal Saxena for Megha Barsenge
Sneha Desai and Tushar Ishwer for Pushpa Impossible
TV/Web – Best Lyrics
JUNO for Dekh Tamasha from Panchayat Season 4
JUNO for Generator Song from Panchayat Season 4
Dr. Sagar for Kanchi Tori Kaya from Gram Chikitsalay
Anvita Dutt for Naseeba from Black Warrant
Anvita Dutt for Pagg Vich Raakhi Da from Black Warrant
Feature Film – Best Story
Atika Chohan and Kanu Behl for Agra
Reshu Nath for Haq
Anurag Basu for Metro… In Dino
Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra and Swapnil Salkar “Agadbumb” for Stolen
Varun Grover for Superboys of Malegaon
Feature Film – Best Screenplay
Atika Chohan and Kanu Behl for Agra
Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar
Anurag Basu for Metro… In Dino
Smita Singh for Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders
Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra and Swapnil Salkar “Agadbumb” for Stolen
Feature Film – Best Dialogue
Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar
Reshu Nath for Haq
Sandeep Srivastava, Samrat Chakraborty and Anurag Basu for Metro… In Dino
Shubham Vardhan and Swapnil Salkar “Agadbumb” for Stolen
Varun Grover and Shoaib Zulfi Nazeer for Superboys of Malegaon
Feature Film – Best Debut
Nominations for Feature Film – Best Debut,
Rahul Badwelkar and Shazia Iqbal for Dhadak 2
Ankur Singla for Ghich Pich
Aranya Sahay for Humans in the Loop
Tisca Chopra and Sanjay Chopra for Saali Mohabbat
Feature Film – Best Lyrics
Irshad Kamil for Aawaara Angaara from Tere Ishk Mein
Javed Akhtar for Bande from Superboys of Malegaon
Amitabh Bhattacharya for Good for Nothing from Sitaare Zameen Par
Gulzar for Hum Fanaa from Gustaakh Ishq
Amitabh Bhattacharya for Qayde Se from Metro… In Dino
SWA Awards 2026 jury
The film jury featured Aseem Arrora (screenwriter), Devashish Makhija (screenwriter- director), Hansal Mehta (director - producer), Mayank Shekhar (film critic - journalist), Vijay Maurya (screenwriter- lyricist), while the web jury included Charudutt Acharya (screenwriter- director),
Jayprad Desai (screenwriter- director), Shefali Bhushan (screenwriter- director), Suchin Mehrotra (Film critic - journalist) and Trishant Srivastava (screenwriter).
The jury for lyrics included Abhiruchi Chand (screenwriter-lyricist), Abhishek Chaubey (Director - Producer), Hussain Haidry (screenwriter- lyricist), Suanshu Khurana (film critic - journalist) and Vipin Mishra (Music Composer). Screenwriters Gajra Kottary, Usha Dixit and Vivek Bahl (screenwriter- producer) rounded off the TV jury.
The awards will be presented at a grand ceremony on May 23.
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