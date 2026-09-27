Swara Bhasker counters trolls shaming her for postpartum weight by wearing a ‘moti’ blouse: ‘Haathi, bhains hogayi’

Season 2 of the reality show Rise and Fall premiered on Saturday. Swara Bhasker, who is one of the contestants on the show hosted by Virender Sehwag, countered trolls in her own style. She stole attention in a purple saree with ‘moti’ (fat) embroidered on the blouse. Explaining why she wore it, she spoke about being shamed for her postpartum weight for three years now.

Swara Bhasker owns the tag ‘moti’

Swara Bhasker stole attention by wearing a blouse with 'moti' written on it.

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Swara proudly flaunted her ‘moti’ blouse on the show and explained what she faced for three years to Sehwag, saying, “Meri beti teen saal ki hai. Aur teen saal se mujhe itna logon ne…ajnabiyon ne, jinko mai bilkul nahi janti, social media pe, yahan wahan. (My daughter is three years old now. For three years now, strangers who I don’t know have trolled me on social media and elsewhere).”

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining the names he has been called for her postpartum weight, she added, “Moti hogayi hai, bhains hogayi hai, gai hogayi hai, hippo hogayi hai, haathi hogayi hai. Maine kaha mai sab hogayi hoon. Ab mai aapke in saare terminology ko accept karke own karti hoon. (She has become fat, she looks like a buffalo, cow, hippo, elephant. I said, yes, I have become that. I accept your terminology and own it now).” Hits back at trolling over postpartum weight {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the names he has been called for her postpartum weight, she added, “Moti hogayi hai, bhains hogayi hai, gai hogayi hai, hippo hogayi hai, haathi hogayi hai. Maine kaha mai sab hogayi hoon. Ab mai aapke in saare terminology ko accept karke own karti hoon. (She has become fat, she looks like a buffalo, cow, hippo, elephant. I said, yes, I have become that. I accept your terminology and own it now).” Hits back at trolling over postpartum weight {{/usCountry}}

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In May this year, Swara posted a picture from 2018 on social media, only to be met with insensitive comments. “This is a hill I will repeatedly die on! The kind of rage and anger I’ve encountered in the last few years because my body has changed after childbirth and because I refuse to lose the weight on the timeline of strangers on the internet.. is bizarre! I want to say it- again and again. Women’s bodies have more purpose than sexualisation and being hangers for glamour,” she wrote in response.

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She also added, “After I had a baby (now 2.5 years ago) i chose NOT TO BOUNCE BACK. Because once you have a baby- there’s no back- you are a parent for the rest of your life. Life changes fundamentally, and that’s okay. Of course, we miss our old life, our young and free version, our thinner and tighter bodies, but to mindlessly keep idealising our younger, thinner selves- to force our bodies to bounce back or here and there and fit into versions of your past that are gone, is a kind of cruelty.”

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Rise and Fall can be streamed on Prime Video and the MX Player. New episodes drop every day at 12 PM. Karan Patel, Tej Pratap Yadav, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Gulati, Shehzad Poonawalla, Siwet Tomar, Kaira Anu, Manish Kashyap, Kajal Raghwani, Niharika Tiwari, Sara Gurpal, Raj Grover, Irina Rudakova and Anish Bhaga are also contestants on the show.