Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad are expecting first baby; actor shares baby bump pics: 'Sometimes all your prayers…'

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad have announced that they are expecting their first baby. She took to Twitter to share the happy news. “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world,” she wrote. Swara also used the hashtags, “#comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby.”

Swara Bhasker showed her baby bump in announcement pics.

Fans and followers of Swara wished the couple on the new journey. “Congrats Swara and Fahad. What a lovely moment... and a magical one too,” wrote one. “Congratulations to both of you,” wrote another.

Swara is an actor and Fahad is the state president of the Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. Swara and Fahad tied the knot in February. She had shared the news on her social media accounts and wrote, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

Later in March, Swara and Fahad celebrated their wedding with elaborated ceremonies, such as mehendi, sangeet and qawwali night events. They even had a reception in Delhi and another in Mumbai, where several celebrities, politicians and popular personalities joined them. In April, the couple celebrated their first Eid as husband and wife.

