Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad welcome baby girl, name her Raabiyaa. See first pics

Actor Swara Bhasker and her husband, Samajwadi Party worker Fahad Ahmad are blessed with a baby girl who was born on September 23. Sharing the news on social media, the couple shared the first pictures of their little one. They have named her, Raabiyaa. Also read: Inside Swara Bhasker’s baby shower

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed welcome daughter

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad welcome a daughter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Swara and Fahad wrote in a joint post, “A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth… Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first photo showed the new parents with baby Raabiyaa at the hospital, most likely during Swara's discharge from the hospital. This was followed by a photo of Swara and Fahad beside their baby in a cradle of the hospital. Another photo featured a sweet moment of the new mom after she had fallen asleep with her newborn daughter on the hospital bed. One more showed Fahad cradling the baby in his arms. The last one is yet another photo of the family of three.

Meanwhile, wishes are pouring in for the new parents on social media. From fans to celebs, several people are now sending congratulatory messages to the couple. Tilotama Shome, Guneet Monga and Parvathy congratulated the couple in the comments.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Swara and Fahad got married in a court marriage in February this year. Later they held a series of wedding functions which included ceremonies like haldi, sangeet and wedding receptions in March. In June, Swara announced the news of her first pregnancy with Fahad Ahmad.

She shared mushy photos of herself and Fahad caressing her baby bump. “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world,” read Swara's caption. Swara's due date was in October and recently held a baby shower. Before heading to the hospital, the actor had shared how she had prepared to welcome her baby.

She shared in a post, “I'm totally ready to head to the hospital soon as the baby signals it’s emergence courtesy this thoughtfully curated Premium Hospital Pack from Tabu ji at @completeexpectation ! I was confused about what should go into my hospital bag but #completeexpectation has taken care of ALL hospital essentials for baby and Mamma in a single package! Thank you Tabu ji and Complete Expectation!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.