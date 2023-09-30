Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed perform chhathi puja with newborn daughter Raabiyaa, their families join

New mom Swara Bhasker held a chhathi puja on the sixth day of her newborn daughter Raabiyaa's birth. She and her husband Fahad Ahmed were joined by their family members on the happy occasion. Swara took to her Instagram handle and posted a bunch of photos from the event. Also read: Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad welcome baby girl

She shared a candid photo with her little one. In the photo, Fahad was seen holding little Raabiyaa in his hands while he and the actor were clicked admiring their baby. The face of the baby wasn't seen in the photo. Both the parents were decked up in traditional outfits. The caption read in Hindi, “Raabiyaa Rama Ahmed's chhathi.”

The next photo had Swara, Fahad and Raabiyaa along with their family members. Swara and Fahad's parents had joined them for the ceremony which seemingly took place at the actor's house. Swara called them, “Raabiyaa's tribe.”

This was followed by yet another photo with others. One photo also showed Swara and Fahad's fathers sharing a precious moment with their granddaughter. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “Tata + Dada.”

Swara and Fahad first shared the news of their daughter's birth on September 25. Raabiyaa was born on September 23. Their announcement post came with the first pictures of their daughter. Revealing her name, it read, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth… Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world.”

Like most of the celebrities, Swara and Fahad are yet to reveal the face of their baby. Fahad is a Samajwadi Party leader. He and Swara first met at a rally and then went on to meet at various protest sites and shared ideologies of questioning the status quo. Eventually, they fell in love and kept it a secret until they registered their marriage in February this year. Later they held a series of wedding functions including ceremonies like haldi, sangeet, walima and other receptions in March. Swara announced the news of her first pregnancy with Fahad Ahmad in June this year.

