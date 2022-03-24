Swara Bhasker's tweets to Uber: 'One of your drivers in LA just took off with all my groceries'

Swara Bhasker is currently in Los Angeles and has had an ugly experience with a cab driver. After shopping for groceries, she hired a cab that eventually "took" all her goods. The actor tweeted about it late Wednesday. (Also read: Swara Bhasker says her career is made up of roles rejected by others; recalls Raanjhanaa casting)

Swara wrote, "Hey @Uber_Support One of your drivers here in LA just took off with all my groceries in his car while I was on a pre-added stop! It seems there’s no way to report this on your app - it’s not a lost item! He just just took it. Can I please have my stuff back? #touristproblems." The cab aggregator responded with a standard reply, "Your experience is definitely not up to our standards. We’ve reached out via DM to connect. We want to help make this right for you."

After celebrating the festival of Holi with family, Swara has been travelling. She posted some pictures earlier this week and tweeted, "Discovered that buckwheat flour is koottoo Ka aattaa & crepes are basically dosa ka bhai ! Feeling a mix of Nirjala Vrat and European vibes!! #traveldiaries."

Swara has the short film, titled Sheer Qorma slated to be released soon in India. The film also stars Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta. Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the film is a love story. It has been screened at several film festivals across the globe.

Swara has also completed her work for the film Jahaan Chaar Yaar. Directed by Kamal Pandey, Jahaan Char Yaar also features Meher Vij, Shikha Talsania and Pooja Chopra. It traces the journey of four married friends who seek solace from their ordinary lives and find themselves in "an extraordinary adventure" during a Goa trip. The movie is produced by Vinod Bachchan.

