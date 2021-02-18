Swara Bhasker says 'I don't know what kind of India it'll be' if Kangana Ranaut is elected to Parliament

Actor Swara Bhasker fielded questions about Kangana Ranaut at a recent event. The two actors, who worked together in the film Tanu Weds Manu, have been publicly at odds with each other on social media.

At a recent event, Swara was asked what she talks about over dinner with Kangana. She said that their only means of communication is over the internet, and that they haven't socialised since they worked together.

Swara, speaking at the event hosted by Newslaundry, said, "I don't think I have had the good fortune of meeting Kangana for dinner, ever, after Tanu Weds Manu. I only speak to Kangana on Twitter, which is a very healthy relationship. It's working fine, I think we have a great relationship on Twitter."

She continued, "She's a very competent actor, and I couldn't disagree with her more on everything else in the world."

Swara was later asked if there's a possibility that both her and Kangana might end up in politics a decade from now. She said that while she would love to be in public life, she isn't sure about whether she wants to take the plunge into politics. However, she did voice her apprehensions about the possibility of Kangana contesting for elections.

"Don't say that!" Swara said, when asked if there could be a face-off between them in the future, but in an entirely different setting. "I don't know how to say this, but one of should not be in Parliament, and if only one of is in Parliament, and I feel like I know which one of us might be, I don't know what kind of India that's going to be."

In the past, Kangana has referred to Swara as a 'B grade actress', often clashing with her on Twitter. Swara, in response, told Pinkvilla, “In my head, B stands for best. So I am like call me whatever you like. Sometimes what people say reflects more about their mentality than people that they are talking about. And I think that’s what happened with the outsiders and the being B grade actors debate, it’s really just sad. I think people were revealing their own mentality rather than saying anything about me, Taapsee or anyone."