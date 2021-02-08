Swara Bhasker says Kangana Ranaut is spreading 'poison' online by 'normalising hatred'

Actor Swara Bhasker, who worked with Kangana Ranaut on Tanu Weds Manu in 2011, has spoken about their duelling ideologies. Kangana has often attacked Swara on social media, calling her a 'B grade actor' on one notable occasion.

In an interview, Swara said that she doesn't know Kangana personally at all, but that she is against people in influential positions using their power to 'propagate hatred'.

Asked about how her equation with Kangana has evolved in the years since they worked together, she told The Quint in an interview, "I worked with her as a colleague, and she's a very competent actor, we have all seen that." She said that she wouldn't want to get into the topic too much, 'because it leads to unnecessary headlines'.

She continued, "I don't want to talk about any particular artiste, but when you see people who are influencers, which all actors basically are on social media, use their platform for normalising hatred, bigotry, and communalism, that's a really, really sad thing. That is a steep fall from grace."

Talking about Kangana directly, she added, "I think that her latest tweet was one defending Nathuram Godse, or trying to defend Nathuram Godse. I'm like 'what are you even doing anymore?' It is not right, if you have the power to influence, to use that power to propagate hatred."

She said that she would never call her up and discuss their differences, because she isn't a 'class monitor for Bollywood'. Swara said that she doesn't have personal interest in Kangana, but has ideological differences. "I have a problem with the way she is normalising bigotry, I think it's poison."

In an interview to Pinkvilla last year, Swara addressed the 'B grade' comment, and said, “In my head, B stands for best. So I am like call me whatever you like. Sometimes what people say reflects more about their mentality than people that they are talking about. And I think that’s what happened with the outsiders and the being B grade actors debate, it’s really just sad. I think people were revealing their own mentality rather than saying anything about me, Taapsee or anyone."





