Swara Bhasker tests positive for Covid-19 in Delhi, says 'double vaccinated so hope this passes soon'

Swara Bhasker has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor is at her parents' home in Delhi. Last month, she attended the wedding functions of her close friend in Delhi.

Swara shared the news of her diagnosis on Instagram. She wrote along with a note, “Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test result and have tested positive. Been isolating and in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. So grateful for family and to be at home. Stay safe everyone.”

The note read, “I have tested positive for Covid. I developed symptoms on 5th January 2022 and RT-PCR test results just confirmed the same. I and my family have been isolating since 5th Jan evening… and I'm taking all the necessary precautions. I've informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid; but if anyone else did come into contact with me, please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe ya'll.”

Earlier, Swara had shared several glimpses from the wedding functions of her close friend. She had worn a pink saree for one of the ceremonies and had written, “It’s the year end.. my sister and my best friend got married, the whole family got together and had a baller celebration, ate some delish food, and felt awesome. So here I am at the end of 2021, happy, grateful, and feeling beautiful."

Talking about how she danced a lot at the sangeet ceremony for which she wore a colourful lehenga, Swara had written, “Sangeet night for #mereyaarkishaadihai #behenkabyaah! I danced from both sides, in some 8 dances.. forgot my steps (but of course) .. but oh boy this stunner from @mayyurgirotra saved the day!”

Swara was last seen in the web series Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rahta Hai. She is currently working on her next film Jahaan Chaar Yaar. Her upcoming film Sheer Qorma is yet to get a release date in India.

