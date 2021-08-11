Swastika Mukherjee calls out 'unrealistic beauty standards', poses for filter-less pics: 'Love thy handles'

Actor Swastika Mukherjee has called out the 'unrealistic beauty standards' set by the glamour industry and spoken about body positivity. Taking to Instagram, she shared a bunch of pictures in which she posed in a saree while showing her filters-less bare back except for the last one in the series.

In the candid pictures, Swastika Mukherjee stood in front of a mirror wearing a bottle green saree. She chose traditional jewellery with the saree and tied her hair in a messy bun. While none of the pictures have been edited, the last photo used a filter and gave a glimpse of what one wants 'to see from a fashion photoshoot'.

She captioned the post, "Love Thy Handles. We live in a country where people in the glamour industry set unrealistic beauty standards & society is expected to follow them. Standards that make no sense to me. “Every Body is beautiful” must find a definition beyond captions. It needs to be imbibed in our beliefs."

Swastika continued, "The last picture in this post is the one we want to see from a fashion photoshoot. We have gotten used to filters & polished images where we don’t look like ourselves anymore. But I am old school. I love my body the way it is."

"I cannot complete this without mentioning @upaharbiswas the photographer on this project who happily agreed to give the pictures without scrubbing them to perfection. Caress the crevices of your body, handle them with love. If I can, you can too," she concluded.

Also Read | Athiya Shetty wishes father Suniel Shetty on 60th birthday with childhood pic, thanks him 'for the genes'

Meanwhile, Swastika Mukherjee was seen in Dil Bechara (2020) in which she essayed the role of the mother of actor Sanjana Sanghi's character Kizie. The film also starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Saswata Chatterjee, Sahil Vaid and had a special appearance by Saif Ali Khan.

She will be seen next in Netflix's Qala, featuring late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan and Tripti Dimri.