Swastika Mukherjee reacts to trolls attacking her after sharing pics in towel: 'We are heading to hell'

Actor Swastika Mukherjee dropped a bunch of photos in a towel on Instagram and talked about embracing her body. While many appreciated her candidness, a few also criticised her for sharing her photos from the washroom. One such person questioned her, “In tawal (towel) in bathroom it's intimate place ..what do u want to show? This is not swastika type I believe. ” Also read: Swastika Mukherjee says Rabindranath Tagore should be left out from propaganda films Swastika Mukherjee shared some photos on Instagram and faced criticism.

Swastika Mukherjee reacts to troll

Responding to the criticism, the actor wrote back sarcastically, “It’s her birth right to get bothered. There is a rule book where women cannot take photos in tawals and post them. Even though the woman concerned is paying for the tawal and the room and her phone and it’s her own Instagram handle.”

Swastika Mukherjee replies to Instagram user who questioned her photos.

Swastika Mukherjee posts bathroom pics

The photos feature Swastika smiling and posing at what it looks like a hotel room. Sharing them, she wrote, “Getting mirror selfie. Embracing my boobs as they are supposed to be at 40 for MY BODY TYPE (no they cannot be like Cameron Diaz’s). Feeling okay with BRA strap marks (for women who wear a bra for more than 12 hours at a stretch these marks stay longer than heartbreaks).”

“Absolutely fine with my freckles, rather in (love emoji) with them (No they are not some kind of skin disease that needs urgent treatment and they don’t appear with age). Flaunting my ‘chotto jhunti (little ponytail)’ , when you grow your hair after 15 years this feeling is lit," she added in the caption.

Swastika Mukherjee on moral policing

Meanwhile, the actor has opened up about trolls attacking her for posting the photos on Twitter. In a post, she wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Instagram e towel gaye 4te chhobi post korechilam. Social/moral police der kawtha baad dilam (I have posted four pictures on Instagram. Let's not talk about those who are moral policing me for the photos). I have been dealing with them all my life. Don’t give a F but 90% comments are VERBAL RAPE. In the most crude language possible. The place we are heading to is HELL.”

Swastika was last seen in Hoichoi's Nikhoj.

