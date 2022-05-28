Swatantra Veer Savarkar first look: Randeep Hooda transforms into VD Savarkar, fans call it 'perfect casting'

The first look of Randeep Hooda-starrer Swatantra Veer Savarkar, the official biopic of politician and activist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, was unveiled on Saturday. On the occasion of Savarkar Jayanti – it was the activist’s 139th birth anniversary on Saturday – Randeep took to social media to share the film’s first look and poster, which featured him as Savarkar. A motion poster of the look was also shared by the producers. Also read: Randeep Hooda to play Veer Savarkar in biopic directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, actor calls him 'misunderstood hero'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram, Randeep shared a poster of the film, which shows him as Savarkar in a sepia-toned look, complete with Savarkar’s cap, round-rimmed glasses and moustache. The actor wrote in the caption, “This is a salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India’s struggle for freedom and self-actualisation. I hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a true revolutionary and tell his real story which had been brushed under the carpet for so long.”

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, too, shared a motion picture of the film on Twitter. Randeep Hooda’s Swatantra Veer Savarkar first look out now. On #VeerSavarkar's birth anniversary today, producers #AnandPandit, #SandeepSingh and #SamKhan unveil #FirstLook of #RandeepHooda, who portrays the title role in #SwatantraVeerSavarkar,” he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans reacted positively to the look with many calling Randeep the right choice for the role. “Oh wow u look like the original Savarkar,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “Solid casting. Perfect look. Your in Sarabjit proved how talented and hardworking as an actor you are. Believe you will do the same in Veer Savarkar's biopic too.” Many fans said they were eagerly awaiting the film's release. Some, however, were not so convinced. “Not quite Savarkar I don’t know,” read one comment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. In March, when the film was announced, Randeep had spoken about the project with Mid-Day and said, “There are many heroes who have played their part in getting us our independence. However, not everyone has got their due. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is the most misunderstood, debated and influential among these unsung heroes.” The film does not have an official release date yet.

VD Savarkar was an advocate of Indian independence by revolutionary means. He is considered one of the foremost pioneers of the Hindu nationalist political ideology. For his connections with revolutionary group India House, he was arrested in 1910 and imprisoned in the Cellular Jail in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. He was later moved to Ratnagiri, where he was allowed limited freedom.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A polarising figure, Savarkar is revered by many as a freedom fighter, but criticised by others for his communal ideology, and the fact that he wrote mercy petitions to the British authorities from prison. Savarkar was also arrested in connection with Mahatma Gandhi's assassination but later acquitted after no evidence was found against him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON