Randeep Hooda to play Veer Savarkar in biopic directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, actor calls him 'misunderstood hero'

Actor Randeep Hooda will be seen portraying the role of politician, activist, and writer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. The upcoming biopic is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film is titled Swatantra Veer Savarkar. Randeep shared the news on social media with a monochrome picture of himself and another with Mahesh and the film's producers. Also read: Randeep Hooda apologized at a gurudwara before cutting hair for Extraction

Sharing the news on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday, Randeep wrote, "Kuch kahaniyaan batayi jaati hai aur kuch jee jaati hain! (Some stories are told and some are lived). Grateful, excited and honoured to be part of #SwatantraVeerSavarkar's biopic."

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave more details about the project as he shared the same pictures on Twitter and wrote, "Randeep Hooda to portray title in Swatantra Veer Savarkar. Directed by #MaheshManjrekar... Produced by #AnandPandit and #SandeepSingh... Co-produced by #RoopaPandit and #SamKhan."

Speaking to Mid-Day about the project and his role, Randeep said, "There are many heroes who have played their part in getting us our independence. However, not everyone has got their due. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is the most misunderstood, debated and influential among these unsung heroes."

VD Savarkar was an advocate of Indian independence by revolutionary means. He is considered one of the foremost pioneers of the Hindu nationalist political ideology. For his connections with revolutionary group India House, he was arrested in 1910 and imprisoned in the Cellular Jail in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. He was later moved to Ratnagiri where he was allowed limited freedom.

A polarising figure, Savarkar is revered by many as a freedom fighter but criticised by others for his communal ideology and the fact that he wrote mercy petitions to the British authorities from prison. Savarkar was also arrested in connection with Mahatma Gandhi's assassination but later acquitted after no evidence was found against him.

Several fans reacted enthusiastically to Randeep's announcement. One fan commented on his Instagram post, "Look forward to this one Bhaijee (brother)." Another comment read, "All the best hai @randeephooda."

Randeep was last seen in last year's Salman Khan-starrer Radhe, where he had a supporting role. Before this, he was seen in the Chris Hemsworth-starrer Hollywood action film Extraction. This year, he will be seen in the lead role opposite Ileana D'Cruz in the comedy Unfair & Lovely.

