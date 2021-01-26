Taapsee Pannu does push-ups in the middle of Rann of Kutch, shares hilarious guide to making 'enthu tourist' videos

Taapsee Pannu has been sharing breathtaking views of the Rann of Kutch while shooting for her upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket, in the region. As she came close to wrapping the final schedule, the actor shared a random video in the vast white salt plains along with a hilarious step-by-step guide on how her fans can also shoot such videos.

In the video, the Thappad actor walked to a spot in a white vest, cargo pants, paired with a jacket and shoes. She removed her jacket and spread it on the floor before placing her palms on it to do some push-ups without touching the salt. Taapsee's curly hair covered most of her face as she did the stunt. A Punjabi song could be heard playing in the background. After seven push-ups, she goup, looks around and walks away.

The point-wise procedure shared by Taapsee to record a similar video, read: "Step by step process of making a random video in a beautiful location, just coz you have a hidden enthu tourist in you.

- Figure out a random activity like Push ups.

- remove the jacket coz you realise it might make it look like you r touching the floor hence taking away the credit of your newly found strength.

- Couple of push ups later realise that your face is not seen anyway, thanks to the baal ki dukaan on your head.

- Flip the head to make sure they know it’s you (coz it’s kinda regular to post other ppl’s videos on your timeline)

- A couple of more push ups later realise this is not going anywhere.

- Just get up pick up apna boria bistar and chalte bano.

- And next time find a better activity to do.

#RashmiRocket P.S- the song is totally @khamkhaphotoartist ‘#interpretation of this video."

In the last couple of days, Taapsee has shared multiple glimpses of herself hitch-hiking on a camel cart, running with her team members on the salt pans or simply enjoying the mesmerising views from her tent house.

Taapsee plays an athlete in Rashmi Rocket and had flown with co-stars Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli for the last schedule. She underwent an extensive training in order to fit into the role of an athlete.

