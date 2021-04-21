Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu doesn't regret staying on Twitter, despite it being 'one of the most toxic' social media apps. Here is why
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu doesn't regret staying on Twitter, despite it being 'one of the most toxic' social media apps. Here is why

Calling Twitter 'one of the most toxic' social media platforms, Taapsee Pannu said that people offering help amid on the platform, the Covid-19 pandemic, makes her believe in the 'power of intuition'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 08:17 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu is working on her sports drama Shabaash Mithu..

Actor Taapsee Pannu has called Twitter "one of the most toxic platforms" but added that she finds it beautiful how people are helping each other, free of cost, as the country battles a surge in coronavirus cases.

Taapsee tweeted, "There was something in me that made me stay here inspite of being one of the most toxic platforms of social media. Seeing the timeline filled with support being asked and selfless/agenda free help being offered makes me believe in the power of intuition once again. Beautiful."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Arjun Rampal reveals who clicked his new photos as he recovers from Covid-19

Suhana Khan shares a peek into her quaint bedroom in New York apartment. See pic

Siddhant Chaturvedi recites poem on empathy amid the pandemic

Kishore Nandlaskar dies of Covid-19 complications, Ranveer pays respects

Known for voicing her opinions, Taapsee has often used Twitter to express her thoughts about current affairs. However, she has also been trolled as frequently for her views.

In a recent interview, she talked about the effect of trolling on her family and told SpotboyE, “It does affect them because they are not part of the entertainment industry. They are not used to it. But it is a part of my life and they will have to get used to it. I have had conversations with my family on this matter."

Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi recites poem on empathy amid the pandemic

However, she added that she won't stop expressing her views and told the entertainment website, "Somewhere, my voice counts. I guess I do command a certain power and influence. That’s why they want to shut me down. I don’t get triggered easily. When I do, I don’t stoop down to the level of the troll. I will never lose my dignity in replying. That’s the basic difference between me and the troll."

Taapsee has been shooting for her upcoming sports film, Shabaash Mithu. It is based on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and Taapsee essays the titular role in the film. For her role, sh is training under coach Nooshin Al Khadeer. She often shares pictures and videos from the sets as well as her practice.

Taapsee has an interesting lineup of movies, apart from Shabaash Mithu. These include Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dillruba.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taapsee pannu shabaash mithu twitter post

Related Stories

bollywood

Malaika Arora reacts to crowds during Kumbh Mela: 'It's a pandemic but this is shocking'

PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 06:54 AM IST
tv

Exclusive: Shivaji Satam on inception of 'Kuch toh gadbad hai' line, CID memes and the team's bond with Lata Mangeshkar

PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 06:52 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP