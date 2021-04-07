Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu gives her all for Shabaash Mithu as 'open ground replaces gym': 'No excuses'
Taapsee Pannu gives her all for Shabaash Mithu as 'open ground replaces gym': 'No excuses'

Taapsee Pannu has been keeping her fans posted regularly with sneak peaks of her practice sessions for Shabaash Mithu.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu has been working hard for the movie in which she plays Indian cricketer Mithali Raj.

Actor Taapsee Pannu is has been giving her all as she prepares herself for her upcoming sports drama, Shabaash Mithu. The Thappad actor has been keeping her fans posted regularly with sneak peaks of her practice sessions, many from the nets.

In Shabaash Mithu, she will play Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. Taapsee is training under coach Nooshin Al Khadeer for her role in the film.

On Wednesday, she shared pictures of herself from the ongoing training. In the photos, she is seen dressed in a pink tank top with her back towards the camera and her hair tied up as she works out.

Sharing them, she wrote, "Training during lockdown .... when open ground replaces gym. No excuses :) #ShabaashMithu #WIP." Taking to the comments section actor Samantha Akkineni wrote, "love" followed by a fire emoticon and actor Amruta Subhash said, "proud".

Earlier she had shared a post in which she was seen working on her cover drive. The caption had read, "Taking the cover drive literally! #WIP #ShabaashMithu" Actor Shahid Kapoor had dropped a comment on her post calling it ‘sharp’.

In another post, she wrote, "'People throw stones at you and you convert them into milestones' - Sachin Tendulkar #GettingOnWithIt #ShabaashMithu #MithaliRaj #EyeOnTheTarget." Her boyfriend Mathias Boe had dropped a heart emoji and wrote, "Yes!!" Taapsee's sister Shagun had also dropped a few heart emojis.

Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed Thappad. She has an interesting lineup of films, apart from Shabaash Mithu. She is gearing up for the releases of Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dillruba.

