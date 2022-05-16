Taapsee Pannu joins hands with Viacom18 Studios for their next project, Dhak Dhak

Viacom18 Studios, the production house behind powerful narratives and strong women characters from films such as Kahaani (2012), Queen (2013), Mary Kom (2014) and Padmaavat (2018), has joined hands with Taapsee Pannu’s production house, Outsiders Films, in association with BLM Pictures announces for a new film, Dhak Dhak.

Starring actors Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi as protagonists, Dhak Dhak has been co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Ayush Maheshwari. The film, co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja and directed by Tarun Dudeja, revolves around four women’s life-changing journey to the highest motorable pass in the world.

Pannu says, “At Outsiders Films, we aim to produce films that are meaningful and entertaining. We have attempted to give audiences a visual experience that they have rarely seen on screen. Dhak Dhak narrates the story of four women who realise that freedom has to be owned and never given. Viacom18 Studios has been a crucial part of my journey in the film industry from Chashme Baddoor, Shabaash Mithu and now Dhak Dhak. In Viacom18 Studios and Ajit, we have a partner who has a great foresight towards differentiated cinema. I’m sure that this ride will be an enriching one.”

Commenting on the association, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios says, “Dhak Dhak is a heart-warming story of four women undertaking a trip breaking out of their cocoons & discovering themselves through this journey of introspection and adventure. This was the perfect script and resonates well with the DNA of our storytelling.”

Pranjal Khandhdiya adds, “The partnership with Viacom18 Studios is a significant step for Outsiders Films as we embark on a new journey and bring back the best of experiences on big screen for the audiences. Dhak Dhak is a first of its kind story about four strong characters and a memorable bike ride in the picturesque locations. The film is sure to captivate our audiences.”