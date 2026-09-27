Taapsee Pannu opens up on secret wedding, not posting pics from that day: ‘My husband didn't sign up for the scrutiny’

Taapsee Pannu married former Danish badminton player Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur in March 2023. It was an extremely intimate affair. Not many Bollywood celebrities were part of Taapsee's big day. In an interaction with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Taapsee has now opened up about her decision to not post pictures from her wedding and keeping it private.

What Taapsee said

Taapsee Pannu dated Mathias Boe for nine years before getting married.

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During the chat when the actor was asked why she did not announce her wedding date in public, Taapsee said, "Why should I have a public announcement? I’ve always kept my personal and professional lives apart. Not that I want to hide them, am scared or embarrassed of them. But I’ve refrained from making announcements. I think it’s personal, and I’d want to keep it like that. It feels very weird to put out a press note or a deck of photos and videos.”

‘Some of them didn’t understand the basic brief’

She went on to add how one video did get leaked from the wedding, despite the guests being told not to share pictures and videos from the event. video that leaked from the wedding festivities of Taapsee Pannu in Udaipur. “That was very embarrassing. But that happens with people who’re not invited by you, but by your family. Your family wants them to be there, but you maybe don’t know them enough. Some of them didn’t understand the basic brief given to them… I wanted to be respectful enough to not take away their phones. That’s very childish. I would want to believe that those people will value it when I’m cordially telling them that even if you click pictures, please don’t post them. Almost everybody was clicking videos… When you see a picture or a video, it’s not just about me. It’s about a lot of other people, including my husband, who’s not the kind of public figure I am. He’s a sports star, but people are not that crazy about the personal life of the person, especially in this part of the world and the kind of a sport he’s in. So, he’s open to the kind of scrutiny I’m used to."

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Taapsee Pannu's films

{{^usCountry}} Taapsee was recently seen in Assi and Gandhari. Assi was directed by Anubhav Sinha. It is a courtroom drama in which Taapsee played the role of a lawyer, Raavi Bhatkal. Gandhari, meanwhile, is an action-thriller directed by Devashish Makhija, in which she plays a mother whose daughter is kidnapped and who sets out to find her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taapsee was recently seen in Assi and Gandhari. Assi was directed by Anubhav Sinha. It is a courtroom drama in which Taapsee played the role of a lawyer, Raavi Bhatkal. Gandhari, meanwhile, is an action-thriller directed by Devashish Makhija, in which she plays a mother whose daughter is kidnapped and who sets out to find her. {{/usCountry}}