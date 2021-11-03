Taapsee Pannu reveals an A list actor denied doing a film with her and said 'Ek Taapsee ko sambhalna mushkil hota hai'

Actor Taapsee Pannu has played a scientist, a lawyer, a hockey player, a sharpshooter and many other powerful roles in her career so far. The Pink star has now opened up about how popular male actors refrain to share the frame with her.

In an interview with CBFC member Vani Tripathi Tikoo at the FICCI Global Young Leaders Summit 2021, Taapsee talked about how A-list actors are hesitant about starring in women-led films. She also said that even the new actors do not want to act in her movies.

Taapsee listed the excuses that the male actors make for not working with her. “One actor refused to do a film (in which she had a double role), saying ‘ek Taapsee ko sambhalna mushkil hota hai, yahan toh do hain’. There was another actor who was offered a film with me and we had worked together before. He just said, ‘I don’t want to do this film because, actually, the sympathy goes more to the girl in the end.’ It was a love story! I told him I expected a little more confidence and a sense of security in an actor like him. He has done way more films and is a bigger star. But that’s the sad truth we are dealing with every day," she said.

“Every time I sit down with my producers over a list of the top five actors shortlisted for my films, those top five actors are the ones who have done just one or two films. And even they don’t want the role, because the system around them trains them to not do a film in which their role is just 10%," Taapsee added.

Taapsee was recently seen in Akarsh Khurana’s Rashmi Rocket. She will also be playing the lead in Aakash Bhatia’s Looop Lapeta, a remake of cult-hit German film Run Lola Run. Taapsee is currently working on Shabaash Mithu, in which she will essay the role of cricketer Mithali Raj. She also has Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan with Pratik Gandhi in the pipeline.

