Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu reveals an A list actor denied doing a film with her and said 'Ek Taapsee ko sambhalna mushkil hota hai'
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu reveals an A list actor denied doing a film with her and said 'Ek Taapsee ko sambhalna mushkil hota hai'

Actor Taapsee Pannu reveals how a known Bollywood actor once denied doing a film with her because “the sympathy goes more to the girl in the end.”
Taapsee Pannu opens up about how A-list actors do not want to share screen space with her
Updated on Nov 03, 2021 02:55 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Taapsee Pannu has played a scientist, a lawyer, a hockey player, a sharpshooter and many other powerful roles in her career so far. The Pink star has now opened up about how popular male actors refrain to share the frame with her.

In an interview with CBFC member Vani Tripathi Tikoo at the FICCI Global Young Leaders Summit 2021, Taapsee talked about how A-list actors are hesitant about starring in women-led films. She also said that even the new actors do not want to act in her movies.

Taapsee listed the excuses that the male actors make for not working with her. “One actor refused to do a film (in which she had a double role), saying ‘ek Taapsee ko sambhalna mushkil hota hai, yahan toh do hain’. There was another actor who was offered a film with me and we had worked together before. He just said, ‘I don’t want to do this film because, actually, the sympathy goes more to the girl in the end.’ It was a love story! I told him I expected a little more confidence and a sense of security in an actor like him. He has done way more films and is a bigger star. But that’s the sad truth we are dealing with every day," she said. 

RELATED STORIES

“Every time I sit down with my producers over a list of the top five actors shortlisted for my films, those top five actors are the ones who have done just one or two films. And even they don’t want the role, because the system around them trains them to not do a film in which their role is just 10%," Taapsee added.

Read More: When Taapsee Pannu confronted troll who commented on her character and clothes face-to-face

Taapsee was recently seen in Akarsh Khurana’s Rashmi Rocket. She will also be playing the lead in Aakash Bhatia’s Looop Lapeta, a remake of cult-hit German film Run Lola Run. Taapsee is currently working on Shabaash Mithu, in which she will essay the role of cricketer Mithali Raj. She also has Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan with Pratik Gandhi in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taapsee pannu
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Neena suggests tears are in store for those who fall in love with married men

5

Bollywood stars' Diwali through the years. See pics

Ibrahim recreates Saif’s dance step, poses with distracted Alia. See pics, video

Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up with birthday wishes for Shah Rukh: ‘We love you'
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP