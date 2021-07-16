Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend Mathias Boe gives apt reply to troll asking why she's dating him

Actor Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend Mathias Boe has given an apt response to a troll who asked why she is dating him. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Taapsee had announced that she is turning producer with Outsiders Films and shared a post featuring along with Pranjal Khandhdiya.

Taapsee Pannu had captioned it, "Here we are! And it all started because of his instinct and belief that this crazy combination is worth exploring. The man who runs the show for 'Outsiders Films' while I’m allowed to boss around. Pranjal and I will be treading that thin line between friendship and business together , having each other’s back, while we make sure your every rupee on our projects is worth it! Cheers ! #OutsidereFilms @pranjalnk."

Reacting to her post, Mathias Boe had commented, "I’ll do a movie for free. Hit like if u wanna see me in a Bollywood movie." An Instagram user responded to Mathias’s comment and wrote, “I can’t believe she is dating you man! She is so precious but it doesn’t matter how intelligent a girl is, there comes a time when she can’t decide between right and wrong, I think it was that time when u found her.”

Mathias reacted and said, “hi man, yeah u r 100% right" followed by raising hands emoji. Taking to his Instagram stories, Mathias later shared a screenshot of the conversation and captioned it, “when you get trolled by a keyboard warrior, just agree with it” followed by laughing emoticons. However, the user has now deleted their comment.

Several users lauded Mathias' reply in the comments section. A user wrote, "@mathias.boe As a Badminton player." Another said, "@mathias.boe you the boss !" A third commented, "@mathias.boe and aap Taapsee mam ke liye sabse best ho (You are best for best for Taapsee)."

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe have been dating for a while. Mathias is a former badminton player and now a coach. After her house was raided by the income tax department earlier this year, Taapsee had received support from Mathias.

On Thursday, Taapsee had also announced her maiden production, feature film Blurr which will be made under her banner Outsiders Films. Billed as an edge-of-the-seat thriller, Blurr will be directed by Ajay Bahl. It will also feature Taapsee in the lead and is scheduled to release in 2022.

Meanwhile, Taapsee is all geared up to make her comeback in the Telugu industry with Mishan Impossible, to be directed by Swaroop RSJ. She also has Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta and Shabaash Mithu in the pipeline.

She was last seen in Haseen Dillruba, a murder mystery, along with Vikrant Massey.