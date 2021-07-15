Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend Mathias Boe offers to work 'for free' for her new production house

Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend Mathias Boe had a interesting offer for her when the actor announced the launch of her production house, Outsider Films, on Thursday.

Taapsee Pannu also revealed details of the banner's first film, Blurr. Responding to her post about the new production house, an excited Mathias Boe commented, "I’ll do a movie for free. Hit like if u wanna see me in a Bollywood movie." He is a former badminton player.

Taapsee wrote in her announcement post, "Here we are! And it all started because of his instinct and belief that this crazy combination is worth exploring. The man who runs the show for Outsiders Films while I’m allowed to boss around. Pranjal and I will be treading that thin line between friendship and business together , having each other’s back, while we make sure your every rupee on our projects is worth it! Cheers ! #OutsidereFilms @pranjalnk."





Many of her industry friends congratulated her. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who directed Taapsee in Badla, wrote, "Well done:)) many wishes." Taapsee Pannu's Rashami Rocket co-star Priyanshu Painyuli also commented, "Wow congratulations guys but wait one really loves by jokes and one hates my jokes hmm anyway cheers to great times ahead." Dia Mirza wrote, "O nice May you both tell many good stories."

Most recently seen in Netflix's Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu has many films slated for release. She will be seen in Mithali Raj's biopic Shabaash Mithu, Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa, and more films.