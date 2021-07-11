Taapsee Pannu celebrates boyfriend Mathias Boe's birthday with friends, sister Shagun gives peek at decor

Taapsee Pannu celebrated her boyfriend, former badminton player Mathias Boe's birthday with her sister Shagun Pannu on Sunday. The trio, along with their friends, was seen stepping out for lunch together.

Mathias Boe took to Instagram and shared a picture from his birthday lunch. The group of five appeared to be seated in a private dining space. While Mathias was seated in between Shagun Pannu and a friend, Taapsee Pannu was seen seated on the opposite side. Mathias shared the picture with the caption, "Birthday lunch in the best company" along with a heart and heart-eyed emoji.

Mathias turned 41 on Sunday, July 11. Taapsee's sister Shagun had shared a short video to give a glimpse of his at-home birthday celebrations on her Instagram Stories. Tagging Mathias, Shagun said, "Never too old for balloons now.. are we!?" The decor included huge balloons with the numbers 4 and 1, along with other party decorations stuck to the wall.

Shagum Pannu gives a glimpse of Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend Mathias Boe's birthday celebration.

Although Taapsee is yet to share a birthday post for him, she has been sharing videos, originally shared by her fan accounts, on her Instagram Stories with laughing emojis. Last year, on his 40th birthday, Taapsee had shared a picture from his childhood and said, "Something's don't change and I'm not talking about the badminton n the wins. It's the hand brush n the scratch ! From 8 to 40... Happy birthday Mathias."

Taapsee has been tight-lipped about her relationship in the media. Last year, speaking with Pinkvilla, Taapsee had said, “I’m not married and people who are genuinely interested in my life not just to make gossip columns about it, know about it. Whoever is the person in my life is not into the profession where people are more curious about him. He is not an actor or a cricketer. He’s not even from here around.”

Earlier this year, speaking with a leading daily, Taapsee was asked about her wedding plans. She responded, "I am yet to reach certain benchmarks in my professional life. Once I do, I’ll probably think of slowing down, doing two-three films a year instead of five-six. Only then will I have time to dedicate to my personal life."

Also read: Taapsee Pannu reveals her parents want her to 'just get married': 'Tu karle please shaadi, kisi se bhi kar'

Taapsee has been in the headlines lately for her recent release Haseen Dillruba. The movie skipped the theatres and streamed directly on Netflix. The actor, who stars alongside Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, has been addressing the negative criticism that the movie has been receiving.