Taapsee Pannu's sister Shagun reveals she has 'seen a lot of locations' for actor's wedding venue

Taapsee Pannu's sister Shagun Pannu has revealed that the recce for the actor's wedding venue has been done. However, she and her family are waiting for Taapsee to say yes to the wedding.

The Haseen Dillruba actor has been dating Mathias Boe for a while now. Mathias is a former badminton player and now a coach. Although Taapsee Pannu has kept her personal life away from the limelight, she and Mathias share posts about each other on Instagram.

Speaking with a leading daily, Shagun, a wedding planner by profession, was asked if she has ideas ready for Taapsee's wedding. She said, "Ya, anyway, I have seen a lot of locations, and so it's like tried and tested. The recce has been done.” Taapsee added, "Ab decide yeh karna hai ki shaadi karni hai ki nahi karni hai (It remains to be decided whether to get married or not).”

While Taapsee and Shagun confirmed that wedding is not on the actor's mind, Shagun also said that their parents are hoping at least one of them agrees to tie the knot. "Our parents are waiting for one of us to say 'yes' to marriage." They feel that if Taapsee isn't ready, at least Shagun could give marriage a thought.

Last month, Taapsee had said her parents were worried she might not get married, ever. "My parents actually in return were like ki bhai 'tu karle please shaadi, bas tu karle, kisi se bhi kar bas karle (please get married, just do it, do it with anyone)'. They are just worried I might just end up not getting married ever. Their worry is that," she told Curly Tails.

She added that she wouldn't marry someone who her parents disapprove of. Taapsee also said that she has no interest in 'doing time pass' in a relationship.