Taapsee Pannu says 'aesa mat karo' as paparazzi blocks her car's door to click pics: 'Oh my God, don't attack me'

Actor Taapsee Pannu got irritated with the paparazzi when they blocked her car's door to click pictures. The actor exited a building and the paparazzi started surrounding her for pictures and telling her that her car was on the other side. While walking towards her car, she said, "Oh my God. Oh my God. Attack mat karo mere pe (Don't attack me). Phir bolte ho 'chillate hai' (Then you will say 'she screams')." (Also Read | Paparazzi ask Taapsee Pannu ‘aaj chillana mat’ as they click her pics. Watch her response)

The actor also responded to the paparazzi after they wished her a happy Diwali. As she got inside her car and tried to close the door, a paparazzo blocked the door to click her pictures. Taapsee then told them repeatedly, while shaking her head, "Aesa mat karo, aesa mat karo (Don't do like this)." The video was shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram.

This is not the first time that Taapsee got annoyed with the paparazzi. Last month, the actor got upset after she was surrounded by a crowd that asked her to speak about the late comedian Raju Srivastava. Taapsee had said, "Kya bolun (What should I say)?" She then said, "(Gesturing the people to move aside and clear her path) Aare bhai sahab, aap ek minute, aap ek minute. Aap hatiye, aap aese mat kariye, thoda hatiye, thoda hatiye, piche hatiye (Give me a minute. You please step aside, don't do like this, move a little bit, step back)." She then quickly walked away after saying ‘'thank you’.

A few months ago, when a paparazzo said that her film Dobaaraa got negative comments from critics, Taapsee got angry. During a media interaction, Taapsee told the people, "Chillao mat bhai, phir ye log bolege actors to tameez nahi hai (Don't scream. Then you'll say actors have bad manners)." A reporter asked Taapsee about the alleged ‘negative campaign’ against Dobaaraa and she asked, “Kis film ke against nahi chalaya gaya (Which film did not face it)?"

When the journalist again tried to question her, she said, “Aap mere baat ka jawab dijiye, main aapke sawal ka jawab de dungi. Kaunsi film ke saath nahi chalaya gaya? (You answer my question and I’ll answer yours. Tell me which film did not face it)?" The person then said that critics ran a negative campaign against Dobaaraa. To this Taapsee replied, “Ek baar thoda sa homework kar lena question pooch lene se pehle (Please do your homework before asking any question)."

Recently, at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party, a cameraperson requested Taapsee not to shout at them. He had said, “Aaj chillaana mat (Don't get angry today).” Reacting to it, Taapsee replied, “Aap aise harkate nahi karoge toh nahi chillaungi. (I won’t scream if you don’t misbehave with me).”

Taapsee was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Dobaara, a sci-fi thriller film based on the concept of time travel. The film also stars Pavail Gulati. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of a Spanish thriller film Mirage. Taapsee will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

